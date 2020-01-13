advertisement

One step up, two steps back. The academy did that when it announced nominations for the 92nd Oscar on Monday morning.

On a positive note, “Parasite” has received five nominations. It was the first Korean film to be nominated in one of its categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

The North Macedonian documentary “Honeyland” is the first film to be nominated for both the best documentary and the best international feature film (or the previous category “Best Foreign Language Film”).

With eleven nominations, “Joker” underpinned “Black Panther’s” proposal last year: The voters of the Academy no longer copy films simply because they are somehow connected to the comic universe.

This can be seen as a positive, forward-looking development for the Oscars – and the fact that the most nominated film is also the one that made the most money out of all the nominees for the best picture at the box office won’t hurt when it comes to Reviews for the show on February 9th go on ABC. (But not nominating Jennifer Lopez for Best Supporting Acress or Beyoncé for her original song “The Lion King” doesn’t help.)

However, this year’s nominations can also lead to a new round of # OscarsSoWhite protests, with “Harriet” star Cynthia Erivo being the only person among the 20 current nominees. Others will highlight the all-male list of Best Director nominees that Little Women director Greta Gerwig couldn’t break.

You can argue that voters didn’t have enough films from women to choose from. that they shouldn’t vote by gender and race; that the films that have been nominated deserve everyone; and that it would have been stupid if the directorate voted for Gerwig, if she hadn’t believed that “Little Women” was one of the five best directors of the year, or that the actors department voted for the support of “Just Mercy” players -Jamie Foxx if they don’t think he’s better, whatever that means, than Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins.

I have made such arguments myself in the past, and to some extent it is true. But it also hides the inevitable fact that more nominations for fewer films have been submitted this year, that candidates have been somewhat biased in recent months, and that the Academy’s decision to shorten this pricing season by two weeks is just enough made the problem worse.

Even if the Academy tries to create a more diverse and international electorate, the award season itself – especially a time-critical award season like this – automatically and possibly unfairly limits the field of films that are considered competitors. Voters who have little time to see everything before the vote may focus on the films that attract the most attention and appear to be this year’s “Award” films – and soon a large field of worthy films will be on one narrowed down to a few dozen.

And in this narrowing, Jordan Peele’s “Us” may fall by the wayside because it came out earlier this year and is a genre film, not a prestige film – which means that Lupita Nyong’o’s complicated, nuanced performance in favor of the usual biographies and emotional fireworks is overlooked , Perhaps Celine Sciamma’s bright “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” will be lost because France has submitted “Les Misérables” for the Oscars international race, so a moving film by a director is simply not seen by enough voters.

And this is how it goes on: If voters don’t have the time to see everything, they see what they think they see. But the process that determines what they should see is full of prejudice and short-sighted visions of what is worth the price.

In a year in which they had less time to watch the films than ever before, in which voting started immediately after New Year’s Day and ended only six days later, the academy voters largely stuck to the tried and tested. It was a surprise that Jennifer Lopez was not included in the “Best Supporting Actress” category, but let’s face it: “Hustlers” has never been an Oscar-style film, and voters feel more comfortable with Kathy Bates – a former winner and former Governor of the Actors Branch – as a concerned mother as a pole-dancing J-Lo as a stripper.

One indication that voters may not have had the time to watch as many films as usual was the fact that a surprising four films in nominations reached double-digit numbers: “Joker” with 11 and “The Irishman”, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood “and” 1917 “with 10 each. This has been unprecedented in the past ten years, in which no more than two films in one year have received so many nominations.

The nominations have given us a field in which the top four have the legitimate claim to be potential winners, although the first of these may be too divisive to thrive under the voting system used in the final best picture count.

Nevertheless “Joker” got all nominations and a few more. In addition, Todd Phillips’ film and “The Irishman” are the only films nominated for photo editing, directing, acting, writing and film editing. These categories are considered critical to winning “Best Picture”. (“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” and “1917” were not cut, and the latter film did not surprisingly miss the actor nominations.)

With nominations for photography, directing, screenplay and editing, “Parasite” could prove to be a potential compromise candidate, although its strength would have been even clearer if the actors in the Actors Branch knew the names of their actors and had nominated at least one of them.

Essentially, the nominations have created a landscape in which at least five films will fight for the big win, with no clear front-runner, until the producer guild and the director’s guild launch in the next few weeks.

And they have created a landscape where every little win is undermined by the feeling that they could have done better, that there should be a way to make awards like this more inclusive and far-reaching.

One step up, two steps back and another 27 days.

Oscar 2020: See the nominees in all 24 categories (photos)

Nine films are nominated for the best picture at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. This year’s Oscar ceremony, which takes place earliest in the award season, will take place on February 9th. For the second time in a row, this year’s award has no host. Check out the full list of nominees in all 24 categories.

BEST PICTURE “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “Marriage story” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” (in the picture) neon

Best director Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” Todd Phillips, “Joker” Sam Mendes, “1917” Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman” (picture), Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Netflix

BEST ACTOR Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (in the picture) Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes” Warner Bros.

BEST ACTRESS Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story” Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women” Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Renée Zellweger, “Judy” (picture) Roadside attractions / LD Entertainment

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Tom Hanks, “A Nice Day In The Neighborhood” Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes” Al Pacino, “The Irishman” Joe Pesci, “The Irishman” Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (pictured) Sony Pictures

THE BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell” (pictured), Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit” Florence Pugh, “Little Women” Margot Robbie, “Bomb” STXfilms

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “Knife out,” “Marriage story” (pictured), “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little woman,” “The Two Popes” (in the picture) Peter Mountain / Netflix

BEST KINEMATOGRAPHY “The Irishman” “Joker,” “The lighthouse” (in the picture), “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” A24 / photo by Eric Chakeen

BEST FILM EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Parasite” Netflix

BEST COSTUME DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Sony

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING “Bombshell” (in the picture) “Joker,” “Judy” “Wicked: Mistress of Evil” “1917” Lions gate

BEST ORIGINAL RATING “Joker,” “Little Women” (in the picture), “Marriage story” “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Fox Searchlight

BEST ORIGINAL SONG “I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II” (pictured), “I will love myself again” by “Rocketman” “I stand with you”, “breakthrough” “Stand Up” by “Harriet” Disney

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN “The Irishman” “Jojo Rabbit” “1917” (pictured, Dennis Gassner), “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Parasite” Universal

BEST SOUND EDITING “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (pictured) Walt Disney Studios

BEST SOUND MIXING “Ad Astra” (in the picture) “Ford vs. Ferrari” “Joker,” “1917” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” 20th Century Fox

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS “Avengers: Endgame” “The Irishman” “The Lion King” (pictured), “1917” “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” Disney

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM “Corpus Christi”, Poland “Honeyland”, North Macedonia “Les Misérables”, France “Pain and Glory”, Spain (pictured) “Parasite”, South Korea Sony Pictures Classics

BEST ANIMATED FUNCTION “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” “I lost my body” “Klaus” “Missing Link” “Toy Story 4” (in the picture) Disney-Pixar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT “Dcera (daughter)” “Hair Love” “Kitbull” (pictured) “Unforgettable” “Sister” Pixar

BEST DOCUMENTARY FUNCTION “American factory” “The Cave” (in the picture), “The Edge of Democracy” “For Sama” “Honey Country” Nat Geo

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT “In absence,” “Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)” (pictured) “Life overtakes me” “St. Louis Superman” “Walk Run Cha-Cha” Netflix

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT “Brotherhood,” “Nefta Football Club” (in the picture) “The window of the neighbors” “Saria” “A sister” Mubi

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9th

