advertisement

You would think that the good snowfall that Surrey experienced Wednesday will mean more mayhem on local roads than we had earlier in the week, but it seems to have had a calming effect on traffic.

The closure of schools in Surrey and Delta helped bring traffic pressure to the streets. The storm also meant the cancellation of several sporting events and games, including Wednesday’s action at the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic tournament for high school boys’ teams in the city, and also all the minor hockey games planned by the Amateur Hockey Association of the Pacific Rim.

advertisement

Surrey had 26 traffic accidents on Monday between 5am and 1:30 pm. alone, and five snow-related falls. By 10 a.m. Monday, Surrey RCMP and Surrey firefighters were dealing with five collisions. Comparatively, by the same time Wednesday they would be dealing with three collisions.

“Nothing with serious injury,” said Elenore Sturko Corporation. “It seems like a lot of people haven’t gone out of their way. School closures and things, I think it’s keeping a lot of traffic on the roads.

“There are some cars that have not been able to make those hills or they are stalled, so if you don’t have the right equipment,” Sturko advised, “you shouldn’t consider going out on the road. Many roads are snowy, with conditions slippery. “

For those drivers who go outside, she stressed, “take the time to clean your car.”

OUR QUESTION: Don’t be a duplicate, wipe that slope

Also make sure your windshield wipers are not frozen in the windshield. “You don’t realize it until you get to using your wipers and they’re not working and it reduces your visibility, so make sure your device works, the lights, everything,” Sturko noted, “because when visibility is low making sure that you have every advantage to meet the challenges of this type of weather helps keep it much safer there. “

Surre Fire Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael said there was no fire.

“With the closure of schools and things like that, it was a very quiet morning. We had one person crash and they were taken to an ambulance.”

Carmichael said a pedestrian was hit on a 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard. “This was a person who went down and was able to stand up on his own.”

Likewise, part of Route 176 was slightly closed between 88th Avenue and 96th Avenue. “They had to close it to clear it. There were some other problems with King George Hill, that kind of stuff. “

According to the Weather Network, at press time on Wednesday it was -7 degrees Celsius in Surrey but temperatures were expected to rise above zero on Thursday and Friday, and up to 6 degrees on a rainy Saturday in the forecast.

Police or firefighters had no reports that anyone died in Surrey this week due to cold weather.

The Gateway Whalley Shelter, run by New Westminster-based Housing Research and the Health Society, was on Wednesday. The shelter has 38 beds for men and eight for women.

Wes Everaars, director of development with Lookout, said the emergency shelters in Guildford and Fleetwood, which is in a church, had some space available in the latter at press time. Guildford has 10 spaces and Fleetwood 28, all told. “I don’t know what the waste is,” he said. “I would suggest Guildford is full, and Fleetwood would have space.”

Everaars said he was unaware of anyone freezing to death in Surrey, “but that doesn’t mean they aren’t.”

“I would hear if there was something drastic,” he said. “So let’s keep our fingers crossed. There is a lot of cleanness hidden, as you know. I am not talking about camping, down the hill there, where King George climbs, and whether or not this will continue. “

– with a file by Tom Zillich

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement