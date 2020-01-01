advertisement

Jennifer Charlebois poses for a photo with some goodies from a Christmas barrier. Charlebois has been collecting donations from its neighbors for the less fortunate family in the NE community of Addeydale.

Brendan Miller / Postmedia

When the founder of a free community pantry in Abbeydale announced he would be leaving Calgary, some community members offered to take charge of taking care of their neighbors.

advertisement

The Northeast Community Small and Pantry Library began as a “get what you need, leave what you can” for food for those in need of help. Founder Margot Baker built a wooden pantry and library boxes on her front lawn that served her community for over a year before she passed the reins to Jennifer Charlebois.

Although the boxes have not yet come out in her backyard, Charlebois has been running out of her home arranging to dispatch homes with food barriers for families in the neighborhood.

“I’ve put together about 20 hurdles with the food donations I have now, when I’m going to deliver, and hope to do more as people in the community continue to give,” Charlebois said. “There are people in my community who are really caring for each other.”

People on Facebook have named neighbors to take the hurdles to be delivered during the holidays, and have dedicated their time to building the hurdles with Charlebois.

“I come from a family of heavy volunteers, so it’s something that’s always been inside me. If you can’t give up your money, than give up your time,” said Charlebois, who is also taking is listing donations on top of shipments.

All donations made are from people within the community who want to help Charlebois feed the neighborhood. When she’s dropping low, a demand for certain foods pops up on the “Abbeydale Little Free Library & Pantry” Facebook page and people are quick to pop up at her door with full grocery bags.

“I know how difficult this time of year is. There are a lot of job losses in the neighborhood, a lot of people can use this help during the Christmas season, and I have these donations that will make someone’s Christmas a little better, a little easier and a little more stressful, “Charlebois said.

This month, it has seen a 75 percent increase in barrier requests more than usual. In operating a full-time home day, she’s seen a significant amount of job losses this month in her neighborhood and hopes the setbacks can give some of these families a boost.

Jennifer Charlebois is seen distributing a Christmas barrier to a family in the NE community of Abbeydale.

Brendan Miller /

Postmedia

Calgary Food Bank sees an increase in food shortages during the fall and winter each year, leading to a greater need for holiday donations. During an average month, such as Mars, the Food Bank distributes 250 food barriers a day, while 650 are required on any given day in December.

“We are fortunate that Calgarian knows that if they donate a dollar or a ton of cans, they will make an impact,” said Shawna Ogston, communications manager with the Food Bank.

As seasonal employment ends, heat and rental costs rise more and people who were laid off all year round run out of funds, resulting in the holidays seeing more Food Bank users and first-time returnees. About 43 percent of Food Bank customers this month are new to the system and require one to three hurdles.

“We cannot maintain this high level of demand we have seen in the last three years without the community,” Ogston said.

sbabych@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @BabychStephanie

advertisement