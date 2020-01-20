advertisement

Prime Minister John Horgan is in his third year in office. He has to be fixed from time to time, finding it difficult to believe that his minority government is still in power.

Horgan is a realist. He has said on several occasions recently that the NDP minority government, backed by three Green MLAs, is not counting on a full term. The next elections are scheduled for October 16, 2021.

advertisement

The most likely challenge comes from former Green Party leader Andrew Weaver. Without his signature on a trust and supply agreement, Horgan would not be the Prime Minister.

Weaver has resigned as leader of the Green Party and left the party group to sit as an independent. This is not because of a dispute with the party. It is mainly a matter of principle. He has said he remains bound by the deal. The only way his new status becomes a challenge is if he resigns. There have been rumors that he might give up his Oak Bay-Gordon Head seat to return to teaching at the University of Victoria. Some suggest he will wait until the Green Party elects a new leader, and if that leader is not COWichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau, he or she will need a seat. Adam Olsen, the other Green MLA, is serving as interim leader and is not running for permanent position.

Interesting speculation, but Weaver is his master and plays the game of politics quite differently.

It is unlikely that any NDP MLAs would withdraw. Surrey Panorama MLA Jinny Sims has been removed from the cabinet and is under investigation, but it seems unlikely that this will lead to her resignation as an MLA. If there was an annex to the election, it would likely be a close vote. BC liberals held the seat almost continuously since 2001, except for a brief period when Jagrup Brar (now MLA for Surrey-Fleetwood) won it in a 2004 election and again in the 2005 election.

Horgan’s biggest challenge for the remainder of his term will be to keep the economy humble. There are many positive signs, but government revenue is slipping and the forest crisis is not improving.

Another challenge is continuing to advance the reconciliation agenda. The current challenge of building a natural gas pipeline to feed a Kitimat LNG plant is a clear reminder that not all First Nations groups feel warm and vague about B.C. government.

A third major challenge is ICBC’s twin issues and travel sharing. Both are high on the radar screen in urban areas. Without a move to make ICBC rates more affordable and sharing actually available, the NDP will lose votes.

Leadership on these two issues by Attorney General David Eby (ICBC) and Transport Minister Claire Trevina (travel compartment) has been without a doubt. There have been colorful reviews, but no concrete action to make life more affordable for drivers and offering more travel for people without cars.

The Prime Minister’s greatest asset is himself. He’s a friendly, likeable guy – quiet with the simple and comfortable people in his skin. He is well encountered. Most B.C. residents, even if they wouldn’t vote for him, like his approach to work.

This asset can come in handy from now on and whenever the next election takes place.

READ OUT MORE: B.C. the forest industry captures hope amid seven months of strikes, closures, changes

READ MORE: Disrespect that Horgan Will Not Meet During B.C. North. tours, says the chief of heritage

Frank Bucholtz is a columnist and former editor at Black Press Media. E-mail at frank.bucholtz@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement