HONG KONG – Hong Kong protesters make long human chains and march through shopping malls on New Year’s Eve, urging people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020 while police are in place across the city to quell any unrest.

Authorities have canceled popular midnight fireworks for the first time in a decade, citing security concerns. Instead, the “Symphony of Lights” is planned, including forecasts on the city’s highest skyscrapers after a midnight intervention.

“There are no fireworks this year, but there will certainly be tear gas somewhere,” said 25-year-old IT worker Sam. “For us it’s not really the New Year’s Eve. We have to resist every day.”

As the evening went on, hundreds of masked protesters, many wearing black flags and waving pro-democracy banners, stood together forming long chains along the sidewalks in some city neighborhoods with Chinese governments.

Dozens of protesters threw flowers near the Prince Edward subway station, which was the scene of some of the most violent clashes with police this summer. Demonstrations dubbed “Suck the Eve” in the downtown bar and Lan Kwai Fong entertainment district and picturesque Victoria’s Lounge were planned for later in the night.

Wong, a 22-year-old freelance photographer who gave only his surname, said he didn’t feel like celebrating the New Year.

“I can’t celebrate my birthday. I choose to stay here because we can at least sing a little and it feels like I’m with family,” he said.

The protests began in June in response to a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party, and have evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement.

Many streets were adorned with Christmas lights and other seasonal paraphernalia, but the mood on Tuesday was less than festive as officers dressed for rebellions patrolled the busiest areas.

At a main shopping mall in the Tsim Sha Tsui area popular with tourists, riot police stopped people from asking for their backpacks as dozens of protesters chanted “eratelize Hong Kong, Revolution of our times”.

At another downtown mall, some stores closed early.

BEST WISHES

In a video message to the New Year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that more than six months of turmoil at the Asian financial center had caused sadness, anxiety, frustration and anger.

“Let’s start 2020 with a new resolution, to restore order and harmony in society. So we can start again, together,” Lam said at the 3-minute address.

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his best wishes to Hong Konggers in a speech on state television. “The situation in Hong Kong has been a concern for everyone over the past few months,” Xi said.

“Without a harmonious and stable environment, how can there be a home where people can live and work happily?” He said. “We sincerely hope for the best for Hong Kong and Hong Kong compatriots.”

Police say they have arrested nearly 6,500 people since protests began to escalate into what is the worst political crisis the city has faced in decades.

On January 1st, tens of thousands of people are expected to join a major pro-democracy march after it received police approval to continue.

The previous such march by organizers, the Human Rights Front (CHRF), in early December, drew about 800,000 people.

New Year’s Eve demonstrations continue in a clash since Christmas Eve, when rebel police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters after clashes in shopping centers and a major tourist district.

“On New Year’s Day, we need to show our solidarity … to resist the government. We hope the Hong Kong people take to the streets for the future of Hong Kong,” CHRF leader Jimmy Sham said. (Reporting by Jessie Pang, Mari Saito, Twinnie Siu, Sarah Wu, Tyrone Siu; written by Marius Zaharia; editing by Mike Collett-White and Philippa Fletcher)

