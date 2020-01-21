advertisement

The Senate spent Tuesday debating and discussing the rules of the recall trial.

Tuesday largely on debate and staging for the next few days in the Senate trial.

And so far, things have gone as planned.

Ferris State University history professor Dr. Christian Peterson said changes to trial rules extend the time for both parties to present arguments and automatically admit evidence from the house were not surprising, although they occurred at the last minute.

“It seems that Mitch McConnell is giving in a little more to moderate Republicans in terms of extending the potential trial days than some thought, but there do not appear to be any major revelations in authorizing the witnesses,” said Peterson.

Peterson says the next big debate to watch will be the witnesses.

“There is nothing to suggest that McConnell closed the idea that there will be no witnesses. I think the Republicans are giving flexibility which is kind of an approach during, in some ways, when Clinton is removed from office that we give ourselves the right to eventually change lanes and allow witnesses to take place, “said Peterson.

A decision that will be strongly influenced by the arguments presented in the coming days.

“It depends on the type of case that house managers bring. They will obviously focus on the impeachment articles, they will try to refute the republican counter defense or how the Trump administration has generally formulated this, as it is an illegal coup against a president legally elected they always wanted to get from the start, ”said Peterson.

Peterson says so far there is every indication that the impeachment trial will end by the end of the month.

