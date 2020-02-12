advertisement

The SF1000, named for the Italian manufacturer in this year’s Formula One World Championship, was unveiled on Tuesday at the Romolo Valley Theater in Reggio Emilia.

Both drivers were present prior to the event, where they were aiming to end Mercedes’ dominance. Ferrari has won the designers’ title 16 times, but its latest success came in 2008.

“We are all very aware of the tremendous responsibilities that lie on our shoulders and we are clearly focused on the ultimate goal that is victory,” Chief Executive Louis Camiller said in the opening remarks.

“I believe we have the talent and determination to satisfy those talents.”

Four-time world champion Wetel is impressed with the changes he has made. “I really like it [the car]. You can really tell the difference, especially when it comes to packing in the back of the car. Everything sits pretty much. tougher. “

When asked about his hopes for his election campaign, the German replied: “It is impossible to predict, but as we can see there are many hours that have entered the car. I think it’s a step forward, I hope it will feel when I’m driving. “

Lechlerch was impressed with the team in his first debut season in 2019, recording two races to reach the fourth position in the drivers’ tournament table, one place ahead of the more experienced Vettel.

He said. “The approach is a little different, now I know the team, I know the car more or less. Obviously this year it’s a new car, but it improves on last year’s car, we’ve worked together to make it better and make it better ready for this year.

“It’s a big challenge, and I can’t wait to drive.”

The Ferrari pair will soon have the chance to get behind the wheel as the pre-season trials begin in Barcelona next Wednesday.

