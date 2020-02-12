REGGIO EMILIA, Italy – Members of the Ferrari team admitted that they had to learn from mistakes made last season when they presented their new Formula 1 car on Tuesday during an elaborate presentation at an opera house.

Team principal Mattia Binotto alluded to costly mistakes in the Grand Prix races in Russia and Brazil last year, which were due to the internal competition between drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc.

“Our team needs to be improved, it is still young and we have to learn from past mistakes,” said Binotto at the Teatro Municipale Romolo Valli. “We have to work on our reliability, which was one of our weaknesses last season.”

The new car, named SF1000 in anticipation of the 1000th Ferrari F1 race in the middle of the season, offers leaner aerodynamics than last year’s SF90.

“Everything is much tighter in the back of the car,” said Vettel.

“There is a lot of work behind this because it is not so easy. We have found some clever solutions.”

In their first year together, Leclerc and Vettel finished fourth and fifth in the drivers’ standings.

In his first season with the team, Leclerc achieved the first two F1 wins of his career in two consecutive weeks in Belgium and Italy – and achieved seven pole positions.

“The approach is a bit different just because I know the team now, I know the car more or less,” Leclerc said compared to how he felt a year ago.

“Of course it’s a new car this year, but it’s still an (update) of last year’s car.

“I physically prepared myself in the mountains to be fitter,” added Leclerc. “I tried to learn from past mistakes. I want to be a better driver this year. “

Vettel, the four-time F1 champion with Red Bull, who has been aiming for a first Ferrari title since joining in 2015, only won one race and took two poles last year.

“I think it’s a step forward,” said Vettel of the new car. “I hope it will feel like this when I drive the car.”

Binotto also begins his second season in his role as team leader. Ferrari focused on a complete overhaul due to the major rule changes in 2021.

“We’re not just looking at this season or the next race. Time is indeed our enemy. Think about it. We spend days, nights, weeks and months winning a tenth of a second or a hundredth of a second,” said Louis Camilleri, CEO of Ferrari.

“That’s why we are very long-term, and that’s exactly what Mattia is doing,” added Camilleri. “I have great respect for his leadership skills and the way he conveys a team spirit and culture that make us stronger and more successful.”

The F1 season begins on March 15th with the Australian Grand Prix.

