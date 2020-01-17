advertisement

Are you frustrated with city life? Tired of the hustle and bustle of people and traffic? Grab a partner – we have the perfect job for you.

Great Blasket Island lies off the coast of Ireland, behind the waves and in the midst of free sea storms – a wonderful piece of isolation.

If you want to enjoy the beautiful coastal air, you and a partner or friend can settle on the island and run the café – and also take care of the accommodation.

If you and anyone else who wants to accompany you are available between April and October this year, this may be just what you need.

The island’s Twitter account wrote:

A unique position required – looking for long-term management of island accommodations and cafes. Couple or two friends.

Don’t worry about feeding yourself or finding accommodation on the island – food and accommodation are included in the position.

But what will the position be like? Is it just sitting in a wool sweater with a hot cup of coffee and enjoying the sea view? Is it the perfect haven for a writer suffering from writer’s block?

The island’s two current employees, Alice and Billy, told CBS News that they are looking for a “hardworking and enthusiastic duo” who are able to serve breakfast and run the coffee shop (free tea or coffee will be given to everyone) Offered to visitors). ,

The successful candidates must also handle the handling of new arrivals, clean the chicken coop, water the plants and light the fireplaces for the guests.

While the two employees live above the café, tourists visiting the island can stay in three out of five cozy cottages, none of which have electricity or hot water.

Don’t let stress surprise you – according to Alice and Billy, there is a small wind turbine on the island that can be used to charge a phone or laptop. As with any dirty laundry, it is taken off the island for proper washing and then returned.

In addition to the picturesque view (the island is five kilometers from the tip of the Irish Dingle Peninsula), the island’s tourism website offers much more: you can take a boat tour to see the dolphin living on the island. Dingles and maybe even whales, porpoises, seabirds and puffins.

