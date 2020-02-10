advertisement

Bernardo Silva believes that his Portuguese team-mate Bruno Fernandes has the mentality and character to be successful at Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made a major transfer window coup in January by scoring Sporting CP midfielder Fernandes.

On his debut, the goalless draw against the wolves at Old Trafford last weekend, Fernandes showed lightning streaks in the form that have brought 28 goals in 50 games of the Primeira Liga since the beginning of last season.

advertisement

Manchester City star Silva joined the national team with the former Sampdoria player and is a great admirer of his qualities.

“I think he’s going to adapt [to the Premier League]. He played in Italy when he was young, so it’s not his first experience abroad,” he told Sky Sports.

RELATIVE

Bruno Fernandes a stuttering spark at the debut when Man Utd failed to defeat the wolves again

“I am happy for him, I am pleased that he plays for one of the largest clubs in the world and I think that he will do great at Man Utd.

“The best thing about Bruno is his mentality and the way he gives himself to the team 100 percent. He just plays in every game. It doesn’t matter who he plays against, and his mentality and character are the best on him.”

“When I first played with Bruno we were 18 years old. So my first game for the Portuguese Under-19 team was also Bruno’s first game for Portugal. Then we played together for the Under-21 team and now we are . ” both in Manchester, so it’s great. We’re rivals, but it’s good to have him here.

RELATIVE

Fernandes becomes “Top, Top Addition” for the tired United – Solskjaer team

“Changes are always complicated. You have to adapt to the way your new team plays, to your teammates, to the way the manager wants to play, sometimes to new systems. Maybe it will take a few months.

“But I think it’s good that he’s here and will be a big win for Man Utd – but hopefully not against Man City.”

Silva and Fernandes will meet in the Manchester Derby in Old Trafford on March 8th.

Silva’s first goal came in the last two city tours in the city, a 2-0 win in the Premier League last season and a 3-1 semi-final win in the EFL Cup last month.

advertisement