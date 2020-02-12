advertisement

Leinsters Fergus McFadden wants to leave a previously frustrating campaign behind when the eastern province receives Toyota Cheetahs this Saturday in the Guinness Pro14 (2.30pm) at the RDS.

Due to a mix of injuries and the impressive form of others, the Kildare man has only played four times for Leinster this season. His last appearance for Leo Cullen’s team was a league success on January 4 through Connacht.

“I was not selected for the European games (against Lyon and Benetton). The strength in depth in each position and especially in the rear three positions is very deep. I just hope that I get an opportunity this week and try during this window to raise my hand, ”said McFadden Monday of Leinster’s training base in UCD.

advertisement

“Staying fit is half the battle. I injured myself at the beginning of the season, at a point where other boys had their chances. The injury side is the most frustrating side of professional sports and rugby. Because a week in this game is a long time. If you are injured for a few months, you will feel excluded from the group.

“They don’t feel like adding anything to the results on the field. Hopefully I can touch wood and stay fit as long as possible. Keep playing well and training well.”

While McFadden and the rest of the Leinster squad – with the exception of those who are used internationally – took a break after the completion of their Champions Cup pool, their opponents did not remain idle on the weekend.

Thanks to successive victories against the South African team Southern Kings, the Cheetahs are now in third place on the Conference A table.

Broken box sales

Leinster is expected to expand his winning run to 17 games for the season. McFadden, however, firmly believes that the Bloemfontein men are not a given.

“They are very, very dangerous in terms of broken field sales or loose kicks. We are very aware of that. Ultimately they don’t lose players like we lose players at this time. They will be very strong if they come here and after search for a result.

“The group that is here is happy about the challenge. We haven’t played in a few weeks, but we had a good week of rugby last week and the guys who will be selected will try to maintain the winning run we have. “

Though he’s not been in an Irish shirt for almost two years – he was part of the Grand Slam winners’ group in 2018 – the 33-year-old has closely followed the progress of the squad under new head coach Andy Farrell.

In what he thought was a harsh reaction to the opening win over Scotland, McFadden believed that Ireland had made a big statement last weekend at Wales’s expense at the bonus point win.

“I thought this was one of the best friendly matches I’ve seen Scotland in a long time. They made it into the first 40 against Ireland. They (Ireland) showed great character to keep them out a few times, especially at the end of the game, then they played against Wales, who won the Grand Slam last year.

“It was really a great result. The boys did very well and I’m excited to see how Ronan (Kelleher) and Max (Deegan) play their first international matches. These guys are rewarded for the hard work they did at the start of the season. “

advertisement