Clean power

27 December 2019 Joshua S Hill

In a movement that is clearly intended to slip under the radar, the United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) announced a directive a few days before Christmas that requires PJM Interconnection to reduce wind and solar energy prices. to align with fossil fuel costs – a Union of Concerned Scientists movement that believes this will increase consumer electricity costs between $ 2 billion and $ 8 billion a year.

The new FERC directive is a response to a proposal from PJM Interconnection – the regional transmission organization (RTO) that covers parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West – which aimed to “address the impact of government subsidies on the wholesale capacity market.” The PJM proposal, submitted in April 2018, was essentially approved and converted by the Commission into a directive, which now obliges PJM to comply within 90 days of the order.

The findings of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission describe the fossil fuel industry as the underdog in the 14 states and districts of PJM Interconnection. According to the Commission Directive, “off-market payments made or to be provided by PJM states to support the functioning of certain generation sources jeopardize the competitiveness of the PJM capacity market. That order governed the open access transmission rate of PJM is unjustified and unreasonable because the MOPR could not address the price-distorting impact of resources that received out-of-market support. “

“FERC confirms our commitment to protect the competitiveness of the PJM capacity market,” said FERC Chairman Neil Chatterjee. “I fully acknowledge, respect and support the exclusive authority of states to make choices about the types of generations that they support and that are built to serve their communities. They can still do this under this order.

“But the Commission has a legal obligation and exclusive jurisdiction to ensure the competitiveness of the markets we oversee,” Chatterjee added. “An important aspect of competitive markets is that they offer a level playing field for all resources, and this order ensures exactly that within the PJM footprint.”

The new directive, announced on December 19 and perfectly timed to fall under the Christmas radars, effectively serves to save the fossil fuel industry throughout the PJM market area because they cannot compete with the falling prices of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar energy, while blaming government subsidies as the main problem.

Importantly, the original PJM proposal focused on government subsidies for renewable energy generation sources, but ignored existing subsidies that support fossil fuel generation sources – one being described as “market interference” and passing beyond the others glides.

It is not surprising that the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) made the decision and said it would increase electricity costs in the 13 states (and the District of Columbia) in the PJM market area, shifting costs to consumers, Those extra have to pay $ 2 billion to $ 8 billion annually in extra costs.

“Federal supervisors today chose the PJM side to effectively nullify state laws by excluding state-owned power plants from federal markets,” said Mike Jacobs, senior energy analyst at the Union of Concerned Scientists. “By agreeing to this proposal, FERC is not indifferent to the state’s policy on carbon emissions – they are actively attacking them.”

“PJM pretends that there are no subsidies in the markets they run, but the irony is that they are everywhere,” Jacobs said, noting that fossil fuel generation sources that receive financial benefits by being on the capacity market are still are always allowed under the new rule to receive support for cost recovery through public utility commissions. “Now, FERC gathers the usual suspects – wind and solar – but ignores the obvious under their noses.”

The UCS emphasized the impact of this new directive by pointing to the increasing “tensions over whether the federal government or state governments have jurisdiction over certain power supply issues” in states such as Virginia or Illinois. For example, electric customers in Illinois – where North Illinois is dependent on PJM to deliver plant reserves – will have to pay an additional $ 864 million or more per year for their electricity.

“PJM and federal regulators seem ready to take away the autonomy of Illinois to chart its own low-carbon future,” said Jessica Collinsworth, head of the Midwest energy policy analyst at the UCS office in Chicago, served by the PJM -just. “Those who will suffer the most from this decision are the thousands of residents of Illinois who are now being forced to subsidize fossil fuels that we do not want or need.”

