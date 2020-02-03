advertisement

Only Rihanna could make a sweatshirt evening worthy.

The singer, who had become a designer, attended a post-BAFTAs party at a London nightclub on Sunday. He wore a completely black ensemble with the most pointed pair of pumps. Rihanna wore a black sweatshirt from her LVMH label Fenty, which she combined with silky black pants. The A-Lister has styled the sweatshirt off his shoulder to get it ready for the evening. Textures were mixed to prevent the black from boring from head to toe.

Rihanna is wearing a black look for an evening in London on February 2nd.

advertisement

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Rihanna’s heels.

CREDIT: Splash News

The singer “Love on the Brain” wore a pair of black pumps with ultrapointy toes on her feet. The shoes seemed to be Fenty’s Power Point pumps that were retailed for $ 660. The power point has an exaggerated toe, a patent leather upper and a 4-inch heel.

Fifty power pumps.

CREDIT: Fifty

To complete her evening look, Riri added some jewelry and chose a pair of sparkly earrings and a thin choker. She was carrying a black Dior handbag with gold hardware.

Rihanna mated with LVMH in May and was the first black woman to run a house in the French conglomerate, whose parents were brands like Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and Celine. Instead of adhering to the traditional schedule for luxury brands – with a collection that comes out in the fall and spring of each year, six months after being presented at Fashion Week – Fenty drops new items about once a month. The goal is to be sold out every time without discounting the product.

Click through the gallery to learn more about Rihanna’s clubbing shoe style.

Want more?

Rihanna makes two solid color looks in Wasabi + Black ‘Date Night’ pumps for British Fashion Awards

Rihanna goes to the club with Fenty Power Pumps in pure black leather

Rihanna releases new Fenty Puffer Boots that can be cut straight or wrinkled

advertisement