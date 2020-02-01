advertisement

Well Rihanna, take our money. The music, fashion and beauty tycoon has just added another product ever-growing Fenty Beauty range.

On the brand’s Instagram page, they wrote: “Keep yourself fresh in this refreshing spray #WHATITDEW! 💦 This hydrating rose scented mist hydrates the skin before applying makeup and can be used afterwards to revitalize and refresh the skin throughout the day for a beautiful dewy glow! ⠀

Get it on January 31 online at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk and #SephorainJCP! Check your local store for availability! “

Rihanna said she hadn’t come to play. His brand is dedicated to promoting first-rate, affordable and effective products that will make your beauty regime seamless. The refreshing spray is a necessary addition to the entire collection. With the dual objective of moisturizing before applying your makeup and then refreshing it, your skin has no choice but to look flawless.

If you are tired of giving your coins to Fenty, this message is not for you. I can think of 10 reasons why I need this refreshing spray and I have probably never used it before. All I know is that a pinkish glow is something I need.

The “What it Dew Refreshing Spray” will be available for purchase on Friday January 31 online and in store at FentyBeauty.com, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, Boots UK and Sephora in JC Penny.

