When you think of Italian fashion these days, it’s a completely different visual language than before. While glamor and extravagance have always been at the forefront of Italian design ethos, it now embodies a completely different generation of wearers, from top-class business magnates to hip-hop stars.

However, there was a time when things were easier. When luxury fashion was designed as an indispensable accessory for a glamorous life, but especially when a glamorous life was about living slowly and enjoying yourself.

Fendi, headed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, wanted to capture this mood with his spring / summer 2020 collection.

The idea behind the collection is to initiate a “practical dialogue between man and the great outdoors”, in which the two entities combine, with earthy colors such as mustard, brown and green, which are all very distinctive. It’s practical and subtly extravagant – it combines wearable silhouettes with luxurious silk and

The emphasis on portability and accessibility can be seen clearly throughout the collection. Therefore, the Fendi SS20 offers the modern gentleman more options than ever, from nylon all-rounders to soft cotton tailors to light outerwear.

However, the highlight may be the men’s peekaboo bag – a refreshing, practical version of one of Fendi’s most iconic handbags. In order to do justice to the traditional leather options, this summer they equipped the model with a light mesh material that dispenses with traditional leather and offers a lighter, more airy functionality. Accessories are hardly better equipped in the warmer months.

Perhaps the most striking element of the story Fendi is trying to tell is the collaboration of the Roman house with this year’s guest artist Luca Guadagnino. Together, Guadagnino and Fendi designed a collection “based on the idea of ​​the garden as a symbol for the most sophisticated relationship between man and nature”. Guadagnino acted as artistic director of the label’s garden-based fashion show and contributed graphics to the design input for the collection.

The idea of ​​returning to a life of simple, forgiving comfort is openly expressed in the collection and is reminiscent of a romantic picture of life for yourself, away from the immaterial. From printed picnic blankets to bottle opener key rings, which are designed according to garden tools, everything is offered in addition to sun hats and even a set of Fendi garden shoes, which were produced in collaboration with Moonstar.

To celebrate the launch of the new collection, we teamed up with Fendi and the guys from Instagram hits The Inspired Unemployed, who dressed the collection in all its glory in an exclusive shoot for GQ Australia.

A strange choice, you might think at first. But it is more natural than you might think. By creating so many archetypal Australian lifestyles, the couple also celebrate the simpler, purer things of being Australian. And like Fendi, they’re not afraid to take creative risks. We met with Matt and Jack barely a year after their videos became a viral sensation in Australia to learn what it felt like from start-up content creators to a fashion giant’s de facto faces to get.

GQ Australia: Can you give us a little background for the uninitiated about how you guys play the first game to make the videos you make? Where did the ideas come from?

Jack: So we’ve made little sketch videos in the past three years. We started in New Zealand with me, Jack and a few others. We did it for about 3 months and it somehow blew up home, but we all somehow came home and broke up and nothing came of it. Then Matt and I went to Europe earlier this year and we were in a crappy Airbnb and just thought, “Let’s do it and just do it.” We got better over time, just trying to pump out as much content as possible.

Matt: We absolutely hadn’t expected to be in the place where we are right now.

GQ: Yes, to get 100,000 followers within a year, have you had a chance to take stock? Did it sink in at all?

Matt: Not really. It was the biggest whirlwind!

Jack: We really only process it as often as we can. We always try to step back and stay grateful, but it’s also difficult not to say, “What the hell is going on?”

Matt: Yeah, and now we’re going to do something like this Fendi shoot.

Jack: Yes, it’s absolutely crazy. But it’s pretty cool.

To create the content you make, you need to show fearlessness if you dress and take on many roles. Has it changed your personal views on style?

Jack: Definitely. We have become so much more confident. I mean, to do what we normally do, you have to be able to do some really shameful things in public.

Matt: Yes, there were some videos where I said “no”. We do not publish this. I don’t want people to see me doing it! “But in the end you just have to remember to take the piss.

Jack: I don’t think this really changed our approach to fashion. My style has changed a little.

Matt: We’re definitely more used to getting dressed now, like we did at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. It was fun getting dressed. It definitely adds to your trust.

GQ: I wanted to mention that the last time you were with GQ to attend the Men of the Year Awards. Now you’re working with one of the most famous high fashion labels in the world, wearing thousands of dollars of clothing for shootings. How does it feel to be in the company of supermodels?

Jack: (laughs) It’s hard to work with for me. How what’s going on We are two idiots. But it works because we respond to it without expectations. If you want to work with us, we make it easy and fun.

Matt: But it felt great. When we got the call, I knew what Fendi was, but Jack didn’t know and all I could think was, “Holy shit. It’s like the best you can imagine.” We never expected that we would get such opportunities.

Jack: Yeah, we were more expecting to get a call from Go-Lo or someone. But then it was special to get dressed.

GQ: You feel powerful, don’t you?

Jack: Yes, and the experience of people who attract you? It’s just like “what’s going on?” This is the best day of my life. “And we talked to other people in the fashion world and they were like” What the hell? Do you make Fendi? “So it turned out to be something very special.

Matt: It was also the first real photo shoot we ever did for anything

GQ: How did you find the creative process of a fashion shoot in contrast to the content that you normally put together?

Matt: We like to do whatever. They are the professionals, they know what they are doing. But we could also throw in our two cents.

Jack: Yes, we have to inject a bit of our bizarre. I think the photographer also had fun because it was different for them.

GQ: The latest Fendi collection is based on topics such as simplicity and enjoyment of nature. Do you think that is why they see you as a natural addition to highlight the range?

Jack: I think we can work very well together and be fun, but also express a bit more of a serious fashion side so that it fits really well.

Matt: I think that’s also because we feel so comfortable in a natural way. We are not afraid to do anything.

Jack: But honestly, how we really got here, I have no idea.

GQ: Do you think after a day in Fendi there is a small space in the life of every gentleman for a little more luxury?

Jack: Definitely. Look good, feel good. You know that, for example, you put on a suit for a handyman to take part in the races and feel invincible. You almost get this alter ego. And so it was for us. And because it’s Fendi, we just said “woah, that’s crazy”.

Matt: And of course the clothes are really well cut. The materials are incredible. It feels good.

The entire Fendi SS20 collection is now available on fendi.com.

Photos: Jake Terrey Style: Petta Chua

