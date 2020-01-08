advertisement

According to the latest report from Dr. Martha Lauzen, executive director of the Center for Research on Women in TV and Film in 2019, achieved unprecedented gains as protagonists in San Diego State University’s top box office films.

The proportion of films with female protagonists rose from 31% in 2018 to 40% in 2019 and reached a new historical high. 43% of the films featured male protagonists and 17% had ensembles. The study defines protagonists as characters from whose perspective the story is told.

In 2019, 45% of the female protagonists appeared in studio films and 55% in independent films. This is a shift from 2018, when women appeared more than twice as often in self-employed traits as studio traits (68% versus 32%). The percentage of women who appeared as main characters and speaking characters remained relatively stable. Women accounted for 37% of the main characters, an increase of only 1 percentage point compared to 36% in 2018 and 34% of all speaking characters, a minus of 1 percentage point compared to 35% in 2018. Main characters appear in more than one scene and are significant for the plot of the story.

advertisement

Also read: Female representation saw that ‘Historic’ has grown both on and off the screen last year, as recent study results show

“We have now seen significant growth for female protagonists in two consecutive years, which indicates the beginning of a positive shift in representation,” said Lauzen in a statement. “That said, it’s important to know that cinema-goers still see a male figure almost twice as often as a female figure in a speaking role.”

Regarding race and ethnicity, the proportion of black women in speaking roles decreased slightly from 21% in 2018 to 20% in 2019. The proportion of Latinas increased slightly from 4% in 2018 to 5% in 2019. Without the upswing offered by a film As with “Crazy Rich Asians” in 2018, the percentage of female characters in Asia was again 7%.

Female protagonists were most common in horror functions (26%), followed by dramas (24%), comedies (21%), action functions (16%), science fiction functions (8%) and animated functions (5%). ). “In 2019 we saw female protagonists in various genres, including horror films like” Us “and” The Curse of La Llorona “, dramas like” Little Women “and” Harriet “as well as action films like” Captain Marvel “. We see a bigger one Diversity of stories from a female perspective, ”added Lauzen.

However, many persistent gender stereotypes remain. Female characters were more likely to have a known marital status than male characters (46% vs. 34%). A greater proportion of male than female characters had a noticeable occupation (73% versus 61%), and male characters were more likely to work than female characters (59% versus 43%).

Lauzen’s “Celluloid Ceiling” study has been tracking the employment of women in films for over two decades and has checked over 70,000 film credits during this period.

9 women-led superhero films in 2020, from ‘The Eternals’ to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (photos)

The next year will be a big year for superpowered women, with 9 superhero films by women in 2020. And if rough estimates come out, these films could reach over $ 4 billion in cinema sales worldwide. Not only that, but if “Birds of Prey”, “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Eternals” are among the ten best films of the year in 12 months, it will be reading for the first time ever What women will kick ass in cinemas in 2020.

1. “The Rhythm Section” – January 31

January begins with Blake Lively’s long-awaited spy thriller, “The Rhythm Section,” a potential franchise star led by longtime James Bond film producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. Lively has dark hair, an icy cold look, and tries to violently regulate things in the film Mark Burnell wrote based on his book of the same name. Directed by Reed Morano, best known for her work on Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown also starred.

2. “Raptors” – February 7th Margot Robbie plays Harley Quinn again, who is now parting with the Joker and teaming up with a crew of badass women like Black Canary (Jurnee Smollet-Bell), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) to do that stop villain Black Mask (Ewan McGregor) before he can have Cassandra Cain (Basco) murdered.

3. “Mulan” – March 27th Director Niki Caro’s live action features Disney’s vibrant 1998 star, Liu Yifei, as the legendary Chinese warrior who risks everything out of love for her family and country to become one of the greatest fighters the Middle Kingdom has ever known Has.

4. “The new mutants” – April 3 The horror film starring Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones” and Anya Taylor-Joy) was shot two years ago and has been in limbo since then. It was originally scheduled to premiere in April 2018, but it did. The film’s director confirmed that the film will still be crafted from December 2019, but the first trailer is expected to be released in January.

5. “Black Widow” – May 1st Set immediately after the events of “Captain America: Civil War”; “Black Widow” follows Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as she teams up with former members of the (former) Soviet homicide squad she grew up with to defeat an even greater threat.

6. “Wonder Woman 1984” – June 5 In the late phase of Cold War tensions, Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) faces two new enemies, including villain Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and the unexpected return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). Patty Jenkins returns to head the sequel to the 2017 hit. Watch the spectacular trailer here.

7. “Monster Hunter” – September 4th Based on the Capcom video game series, “Monster Hunter” plays Milla Jovovich as the leader of a military unit that is placed in a parallel world dominated by wild monsters. In her desperate struggle for survival, she allies with a mysterious man (Tony Jaa) who has found a way to fight back.

8. “The Eternal” – November 6th Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan, the next heroic team at Marvel Studios is all about a race of ancient people created a million years ago by the cosmic beings, the Celestials. There is no trailer yet, but Comic-Con fans first experienced Brazil in public. Read about it here.

9. “No Time to Die” – April 2 (UK) / April 8 (USA) Yes, technically, it’s a James Bond appearance by Daniel Craig in his last appearance as James Bond. But we include it because 007 works with the first female OO, “Nomi”, played by “Captain Marvels” Lashana Lynch. “So stay on your track. You’ll get in my way, I’ll put a bullet in your knee. The one that works,” says Nomi Bond in the last trailer.

Previous slide

Next slide

Move over guys – 2020 seems to be going down as the year superhero films with a female front dominate the box office

The next year will be a big year for superpowered women, with 9 superhero films by women in 2020. And if rough estimates come out, these films could reach over $ 4 billion in cinema sales worldwide. Not only that, but if “Birds of Prey”, “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Eternals” are among the ten best films of the year in 12 months, it will be reading for the first time ever What women will kick ass in cinemas in 2020.

advertisement