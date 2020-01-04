advertisement

L-R, Iya Gavrilova, Megan Grenon and Erica Kromm attended the Secret Equal Opportunity Equal Opportunity rally at the Brookfield Residential YMCA in Seton, Calgary.

Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Calgary Fire hockey player Asha Jamieson, 14, says the fall of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) has left promising players with no chance of moving forward with the sport they love.

That is, unless something changes, and Jamieson and the others are just fighting for it.

About 20 young Calgary players and former CWHL athletes went on the ice Saturday at the Seton YMCA to raise awareness of gender inequality in Canadian hockey at the Equal Equity Secret, Equal Opportunity Teams Squad. inspired a successful women’s professional championship.

“We all want a chance to go somewhere with hockey,” Jamieson said.

“There has to be a league for girls like us … so we’re not stuck in dwarfs and bantams and then we have nowhere to go after that” – except maybe university, she said.

The Calgary rally had about 20 participants and similar events took place in Montreal and Toronto on the same day ahead of the Professional Women’s Hockey Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour in Toronto next weekend that will draw attention to the lack of opportunities and support for professional female hockey players in North America.

“I think it’s really important to show young girls all over the country that they love and excel in hockey that they can live their dreams to play at the highest professional level as we can men do, “said Lisa Reid, director of the secret brand for Canada.

Reid said Secret, the popular brand of women’s deodorant that has partnered with PWHPA, was urged to shine a light on the continuing inequality in Canada for female hockey players after the CWHL folded in May citing a “economically unstable” business model.

Former CWHL player Erica Kromm, who played for the Calgary Inferno Championship team, said the decision to close the national women’s league was disappointing, but not surprising.

Calgarians raised their skates in support of a successful professional women’s hockey championship at the Equal Secret Women, Equal Opportunity Skate Meet at Brookfield’s Seton Reserve YMCA in Calgary.

Darren Makowichuk /

Postmedia

“My reaction was that it was unfortunate, but, at the same time, I wasn’t extremely devastated because I knew all this way of women’s hockey and trying to get a championship and making it consistent financially it’s a difficult road, ”said Kromm, who added that building a dedicated fan base is essential for creating a sustainable league.

She said she is honored to continue her advocacy through PWHPA.

“I feel like it is a great responsibility for the women of our generation, of our age group who are playing at this level, to show (the younger generations) what is possible,” she said. “Women who support women are a really good place to start. I think we have more power than we think. “

This is not to say that it would not be good to see support from professional male hockey players, she explained.

“I try to put myself in the shoes of a professional male and I hope I will support him. It’s not their job as well, but if you’re a male and somehow a feminist, then it’s impressive,” Kromm said.

Despite hurdles for Canadian women in hockey, Kromm, Reid and Jamieson remain optimistic about the future of the sport.

“I have no doubt that in 20 years it’s going to be unreal and we won’t have 300 fans, we will have thousands,” Kromm said. “The only way for that to happen is for us to continue to put pressure.”

alsmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @alanna_smithh

