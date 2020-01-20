advertisement

ATLANTA – Long-time Seattle Mariners star Felix Hernandez closed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, which included an invitation to Big League spring training.

The right-hander would receive a $ 1 million one-year contract if he added to Atlanta’s 40-man squad.

Hernandez, who turns 34 in April, has had his majors’ worst season. King Felix went 1: 8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.

advertisement

Hernandez has been one of the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for over a decade. These included six All-Star titles and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a big audience favorite at Safeco Field. The fans held up K cards in the King’s Court to mark his many clashes.

The two-time NL Eastmaster Braves trains for pitcher and catcher for the first time on February 13th.

advertisement