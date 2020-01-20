ATLANTA – Long-time Seattle Mariners star Felix Hernandez closed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday, which included an invitation to Big League spring training.
The right-hander would receive a $ 1 million one-year contract if he added to Atlanta’s 40-man squad.
Hernandez, who turns 34 in April, has had his majors’ worst season. King Felix went 1: 8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.
Hernandez has been one of the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for over a decade. These included six All-Star titles and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a big audience favorite at Safeco Field. The fans held up K cards in the King’s Court to mark his many clashes.
The two-time NL Eastmaster Braves trains for pitcher and catcher for the first time on February 13th.