The increasing demand for private school places has led to a significant increase in fees this year, as recent figures show.

Two out of three private schools in the state have increased their fees this year by up to 10 percent or more, with the most expensive schools now charging up to € 8,600 a year for day school students and over € 20,000 a year for boarding school.

Recent enrollment numbers show that student numbers in this sector have returned to the level most recently seen during the economic boom.

A survey by the Irish Times shows that the most expensive school for day pupils is St. Columba’s College in Dublin 16, which costs € 8,654 per year.

This is followed by Sutton Park School, Dublin 13 (€ 7,995), Alexandra College, Dublin 6 (€ 7,534), St. Gerard’s, Bray, Co Wicklow (€ 7,420), King’s Hospital in Palmerstown, Dublin (€ 7,330) and Cistercian College, Co Tipperary (€ 7,250).

The demand grows. We are overflowing with applications and reject parents

St. Columba’s director, Mark Boobbyer, said the school was “somewhat” more expensive than others because the student-teacher ratio was lower, and school meals and evening classes were included in the daytime student fees.

He said the demand for places is growing among the “deadlocked” parents who want to ensure that their children can learn, learn and play in one place.

“We see a growing demand. It is massive for day school students. We are overcrowded with applications and reject parents,” said Boobbyer.

Seven days of boarders

For boarding students, the state’s most expensive school is also the school in St. Columba, which charges up to € 23,952 for seven-day boarding students.

Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare (€ 20,920), Blackrock College, Dublin (€ 19,450), Glenstal Abbey, Co Limerick (€ 19,300) and Alexandra College (€ 18,986) follow.

In total, more than 30 of the 50 private schools increased their fees by 1 to 11 percent this year.

The latest official enrollment statistics for the 2018-19 school year show that the number of private schools has increased to more than 25,600 students, almost 500 more than in the previous year.

Boarding schools and international schools have seen a significant increase in demand from families based abroad or moving to the Dublin area.

While schools claim that the majority of the demand comes from American and European families working in the technology sector, but also from Asian countries such as China, India and Korea.

Nord Anglia, based in Leopardstown, is the most expensive international school and charges a daily school fee of up to € 25,000.

It is primarily aimed at children of mobile managers and teaches children more in the International Abitur (IB) than in the state curriculum.

The qualification is recognized worldwide and concludes with a two-year diploma that corresponds to the Leaving Cert.

Warm up

The school is operated by a Hong Kong-based company that operates international schools around the world. She is supported by Barry O’Callaghan’s company Rise Global.

Competition in this area intensifies with the expansion of SEK Dublin, an international school between Bray and Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The school is expected to grow from 100 to 240 students over the next five years and is aimed at international families as well as Irish families who want a different educational experience for their children.

For day school students there are fees between 15,000 and 18,000 euros per year. Families residing in Ireland receive a discount of between 10 and 20 percent.

Chris Charleson, director of SEK International Schools, said: “Dublin is an international city with a vibrant and growing multinational community, many of whom are familiar with the International Baccalaureate and the opportunities it offers to students.”

