Sundance: A document about Pepe the Frog’s journey from the cool guy to the official hate symbol examines how nobody can own anything on the Internet.

It took thousands of years for the ancient Eurasian swastika figure (often used as a symbol of luck) to be twisted into the most notorious representation of hatred in the world, and even the German nationalists who co-opted it as an expression of Aryan power had to wait several decades, until it was officially adopted by the NSDAP. However, it only took about 10 years for a harmless frog named Pepe to become the standard expression of nihilistic evil on the Internet, and its actual transition from benign meme to alt-right symbol went much faster. And the good-natured San Francisco cartoonist who invented Pepe had to sit there and watch it happen.

At first glance, Arthur Jones’ “Feels Good Man” is the likeable portrait of a man who created a monster and (sometime) set himself the task of regaining Pepe the Frog as a symbol of peace and love and peeing with his pants around your ankles. But under the clear digital etymology that Jones energetically glues from tens of millions of internet waste – and the warm snippets of the original animation with which he shows Pepe and his animal friends in a gentler light – a documentary is so much bigger than Matt Furie that it is threatens to swallow it completely.

This is not only the final story of a stoned frog who likes to do what “feels good”, but also an expansive forensic look at the life cycle of an idea, an analysis of the warp speed of internet sociology, and a frighteningly modern fable about lost ones Innocence. If the film doesn’t manage to do all of these things at once, it’s still terrible and fascinating and maybe even a little hopeful to see how this strange world of us put it together.

Matt Furie was not born to be the subject of a documentary, and he was certainly It’s not the type you expect in a fight between trolls, white nationalists, and the rest of the planet. Furie is a gentle and quiet Mike White guy who loves to paint frogs and craves the innocence of his childhood (“I just want to be young again,” he sighs when he thinks about what happened) his own shadow ,

He couldn’t believe when one of the characters from the “Boys Club” comic he uploaded to MySpace went viral because Pepe’s “Feel Good Man” ethos were widespread from bodybuilders to NEETs. Pepe’s wrinkled face – a cartoon of blissful complacency – soon became his buzzword when 4chan users adopted him as their unofficial mascot. His heavy eyelids and serene indifference resonated with a group of alienated outcasts who were alone looking for a similar peace.

But when Pepe started “norms,” ​​the 4chan community was angry with this caricature – the one thing they felt obsessed with in some way – that was no longer theirs. At that point, Pepe became a Nazi. And a 9/11 hijacker. And Jihadi John. And everything else that could put off the mainstream. At that point, he was adopted by the same people who had gathered around mass shooters and was led across the threshold that separates trolls and murderers.

It goes without saying that Trump supporters loved Pepe and Pepe supporters loved Trump, but “Feels Good Man” is rarely better than to illustrate why this ugly, grinning little swamp creature was such a perfect avatar for our Bush League despot , One of Jones’ well-chosen interviewees with a speaking head cuts through the ironic hatch that gives both icons their dark power: “Trolls want you to feel anxious, and then they want you to look stupid because you feel anxious. “It’s hard to challenge an enemy that feeds on your frustration and only gets stronger with every attempt to strike back.

While Jones mostly paints Furie as a docile character who focused on his family and drove through his studio instead of defending himself, short sections of the film show the futility of trying to put the tube back in the toothpaste; A sequence that Furie follows on a kind of Pepe redemption tour is as halfhearted as the cartoonist’s various attempts to regain canonical control over the character. Pepe’s “killing” in a comic book would never stop the forces desperate for this frog to become a martyr and has already located him as a prophet of an entire “religion” (if you are not familiar with the cult) of Kek, stay like this). Pepe even has its own cryptocurrency, a phenomenon that Jones cleverly examines from a distance. The rabbit hole is bottomless and the film always stops digging deeper than the light can reach. Until the Anti-Defamation League classifies Pepe as a hate symbol, you really need to know that the frog’s legacy is as difficult to reverse as the Pepe tattoo that Furie’s roommate had on his arm before it went bad.

However, if tattoos cannot be easily erased, they can change over time, and “Feels Good Man” tries to figure out how ideas in public awareness could work on the same principle. Pepe can only get furie back when he realizes that his super chill frog is no longer his – as soon as he submits to the eternal cycles of light and dark. The film turns Furie’s victorious lawsuit against Alex Jones into an absurd comedy, but for the most part, he manages it in a more personal way than his subject does. A particularly touching scene shows how Furie was able to share Pepe with his little daughter despite everything.

And while “Feels Good Man” is a bit too thin to really penetrate what it feels like to sit there and watch the world corrupt your art (“The Wind Rises” is not), Furie’s general impotence endemic in this story ways that have nothing to do with his personality. There is only so much that someone in his position could have done, but Jones’ entertaining documentary also points out how open source ideas go both ways. If it’s true that nobody has anything on the Internet, it means Nobody owns anything on the Internet – not Matt Furie and not the trolls that took Pepe away from him.

Note B

“Feels Good Man” was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 as part of the US documentary film competition. Sales are currently being targeted in the United States.

