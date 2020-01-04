advertisement

Federal liberals are told to avoid creating a national school-size food program of an appropriate size to replace the existing patchwork of efforts to feed hungry children.

The Liberals have pledged in their 2019 budget to work towards creating such a program and have reached out to provinces, territories and key stakeholders in recent months.

Designing a new program will provide answers to ongoing questions about how fast the program starts, how big it will be when it starts, which kids will qualify and what foods they will receive.

Federal officials have been told to provide provinces, territories and even schools themselves with the breadth needed to deliver programs that meet local needs, said Joanne Bays, co-founder of Farm at Cafeteria Canada. The group seeks to get locally produced food in the kitchens of public institutions, starting with schools.

“The main message was ‘go slow’ and Canada needs a recipe for success,” said Bays, whose organization receives federal funding to run and evaluate a food program at dozens of schools.

“We have a lot of other places to look at what they’ve done, but we have to pilot these things in Canada and evaluate them and come up with our own unique formula.”

Canada is the only member of the G7 group of major economies that does not have a national school food program.

Rather, there are thousands of nutrition programs for the nearly five million children enrolled in public and primary schools – programs that are often run by community groups with financial support from governments and charities.

Eating all school-aged children can cost billions each year, depending on whether the funds would provide meals, breakfast or lunch, or more than one of them. It’s not a big budget question, and also potentially very ambitious to tackle the current system.

Rather, initially, the Coalition for School Healthy Nutrition has asked the Liberals $ 360 million in this year’s budget to expand existing local programs and grow slowly, similar to what the Liberals did with their childcare spending.

“No one at the moment, I think, is interested in the federal government coming in and funding a whole new top-down program for a variety of reasons,” said Coalition Coordinator Debbie Field.

“Not that it would be expensive, but it would mostly wipe out what is on the ground, which would be a bad idea.”

A national program is likely to require cost sharing with provinces and territories. Negotiating fund deals would delay any major social programs, as the Liberals have found with their housing and child care strategies.

READ READ: Almost half of all First Nations families are ‘food insecure’, says 10-year study

And those deals and associated spending were passed when the Liberals had a majority in the House of Commons, which they lost in the October election.

Recent figures from Statistics Canada show that 8.7 percent of Canadian households, or almost 1.25 million homes, are considered “food insecure”, meaning they do not have enough money to afford, or otherwise cannot receive, quantity and variety of the food needed for a healthy lifestyle.

Jordan Press, Canada Press

