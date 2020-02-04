advertisement

A chartered plane to take Canadians out of the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China was on its way overseas on February 4, and potential passengers were scheduled to be ready on February 6.

In a tweet on February 4, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said the flight in Vietnam was waiting for the Chinese authorities’ final permission to land in Wuhan, an area that has been quarantined for the outbreak of a new corona virus to prevent.

The Canadian press received a copy of a government letter to the Canadians and permanent residents of Canada who are currently in Wuhan. The letter said a flight was scheduled to depart from the city’s international airport on early February 4.

“Due to demand and the restrictions associated with this flight, we cannot guarantee that anyone who is entitled to a seat can board the aircraft,” the letter said.

Passengers are told to arrive at the airport on the evening of February 5th. The letter said that they were examined for signs of the virus and that people with symptoms were not allowed to board the plane.

“The Chinese authorities will conduct health and immigration controls before boarding the flight,” the Canadian government says.

The letter states that the passengers have to go to the airport and warns of possible delays at the checkpoints. It also means that people should expect delays, as the check-in experience for the flight will be “significantly different” than they are used to.

“We recommend that you have something to eat and bring water for you and your family while you are waiting at the airport for your departure,” it says. “You won’t be able to take the food on the plane.”

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said 304 Canadians have asked for help to return home, but only 280 have Canadian passports.

Ottawa has announced that evacuees will be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival in Canada at the Canadian Armed Forces base in Trenton. The letter states that visits from friends and relatives are not allowed to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

Richard Fabic, whose 15-month-old daughter Chloe lives in Wuhan with her grandparents, said the government’s plan to keep families together was thoughtful.

“Looks like they spent the extra time getting it right and it is very grateful that Chloe was added to this list to board this plane,” said Fabic of his home in Mississauga, Ont.

He said he was emotional after seeing the letter.

“Relief, happiness, exhaustion.”

Fabic said he will talk to the government about supplying diapers and some toys for Chloe in Trenton, and hopes that the place will have Wi-Fi so he can continue to see his daughter taking her first steps in China.

“It took her so long to start running, but now she wants to run,” he said. “I can’t wait to just take her to a park and let her walk around until she’s exhausted.”

