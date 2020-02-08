advertisement

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal broke the world record for participating in a tennis match when the superstars competed against each other in the Match in Africa.

Record-breaking 51,954 fans watched the charity exhibition at Cape Town Stadium on Friday – 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer beat Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Federer and Alexander Zverev had previously set the record when they attracted 42,217 spectators for their exhibition in Mexico in November.

The Swiss sensation, which was organized by the Federer Foundation, competed with Microsoft owner Bill Gates against Nadal and South African-born daily show host Trevor Noah.

Federer and Gates were too good for Nadal and Noah and won 6-3 to open a case in South Africa.

The rugby world champion and South Africa star Siya Kolisi presented Federer with a Springboks jersey on Friday before the showpiece event.

In the sixth edition of Match in Africa, Federer overtook Nadal, who is just one title behind his rival’s slam record.

Both players traveled to South Africa after the Australian Open didn’t go according to plan. Federer beat eventual master Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, while runner-up Dominic Thiem performed top seed Nadal in the neighborhoods.

