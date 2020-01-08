advertisement

Dozens of huge explosions continue to burn across eastern Australia, killing 25 people and destroying more than 1,800 homes since the disaster began.

Milder conditions are being restored for firefighters, although a more dangerous weather is expected at the end of the week.

TA announces the launch of the Australian Australian Open to release fires

Tennis Australia announced last week’s fundraising competition at the Melbourne Rhode Island Arena at the Australian Open Championships on January 15, one week before the Grand Slam.

The players were announced on Wednesday (January 8th) with Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniak, Nick Kirgios and Stefanos Ts Yipassas joining Federer, Williams and Nadal.

The AO Rally for Relief will be so excited to announce the world’s best players.

Grab your tickets to see @rogerfederer, @RafaelNadal, @serenawilliams, @naomiosaka, @CaroWozniacki, @NickKyrgios, @StefTsitsipas and more.

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 8, 2020

“For about two and a half hours we would like to showcase the game, but we will also come together as a community to help in our role,” said Tennis Australia manager Craig Tilly.

The damage saw a pledge of a number of sports stars pledging more than $ 1.2 million ($ 820,000) so far from the tennis chiefs’ initiative to donate $ 100 to each ace served in Australia during the summer.

The Australian Open will “go ahead” as planned due to air quality concerns

There are fears that fog may affect the Australian Open, but Tiley said on Tuesday (January 7) that it was unlikely.

“All the information we have right now, qualifying next week, is that the forecast is good, we are not expecting any delays, and we have taken additional measures to enable the Australian Open to run as planned,” he said.

Tilly pointed to the three-roof stadiums and eight other indoor courts at Melbourne Park that “effectively contradict the Australian Open”.

