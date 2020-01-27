advertisement

Roger Federer is preparing for a puzzle when he faces Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, and the American even admits, “Maybe I shouldn’t be here.”

Sandgren is number 100 in the world, but has an unusually strong record against top 10 opponents. He won against Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Fabio Fognini and Matteo Berrettini.

The 28-year-old from Tennessee only made his Grand Slam debut in the main draw in 2017 and is a late developer by modern tennis standards.

In 2014, he lost a Challenger Tour match against the British Marcus Willis, who was famous for his chocolate and cola drink, instead of opting for snacks that are more typical of professional athletes.

This match was highlighted and brought back bad memories for Sandgren when Willis made a name for himself at Wimbledon in 2016. He played Federer in a fun but one-sided two-round game on the center court.

However, it is now up to Sandgren to compete against the 20-time Grand Slam winner and the duel should be competitive.

“I wonder why he’s not ranked higher, to be honest,” said Federer about Sandgren. “Every time I see him playing, I feel like he plays very well. He has a lot of stuff in his game that [means] he deserves to be higher.

“I’m looking forward to this game because I saw him play a lot but never played against him.”

Sandgren repeated his Wimbledon victory over Fognini in 2019 to destroy the Italian’s hopes in four sets in Melbourne on Sunday.

Federer prevailed against Marton Fucsovics 4: 6: 6: 1: 6: 2: 6, and the effects of his nightly fight against John Millman in the third round seemed shaken.

Sandgren was asked why he had proven to be efficient on the big occasion.

“Maybe because I didn’t have that many,” said Sandgren. “Maybe I didn’t have that many looks or shouldn’t.

“Maybe I shouldn’t be here. The fact that it is me makes me nervous. I want to perform. I want to do well. I don’t want to take time on the course for granted.

“To be able to play in a big stadium, to play in front of a lot of people because I played a lot of tennis in front of very few people, that seems to produce the best tennis in me.”



Sandgren’s big shot is his serve, as Federer has observed.

In the past, the Swiss defeated many players with a booming serve, but also hit other areas of Sandgren’s game: “He can counterattack, but he also likes to go on the offensive.”

Sandgren talked about how he had spent his first years in tennis “failing to take advantage of these opportunities” and claimed: “There are better players than me with whom I played in Futures and Challengers who quit because they ran out of money is or they were injured.

“There is definitely a world where it didn’t work [for me]. Some of the edges were pretty small so I had some of those options. I definitely don’t take it for granted.”

He was also reminded of the Willis match, which took place in a hall in front of a spartan crowd.

“I didn’t feel well afterwards. He took an RC Coke and a Snickers down and brought me out,” Sandgren recalled. “I’ve had some of those that say, ‘What are you doing? Will it ever be worth it?'”

