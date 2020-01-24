advertisement

Wozniak’s career came to an end on Friday after a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 third round defeat by the 29-year-old Danish abbey in Melbourne.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, announced last month that he plans to stop calling it the end of the year’s grand slam.

Wozniacki’s career is over

Afterwards, superstar ATP trio Federer, Ok Kovitch and Nadal presented a video message via WTA.

“Hey Caroline, many congratulations on her wonderful career,” 20-year-old slam-winner Federer said in a Twitter video. “I was so happy for you when you won the Australian Open and the number one in the world, it’s the culmination of our sport, and you did it all.

“I always enjoyed watching how I played. You have had many fights. Sometimes I expected to play, and you played before me, and your matches lasted forever. But that’s fine, I loved watching how you play.

“We will miss you, the WTA will miss you, and the ATP will miss you. I wish you all the best for the day to come. Thank you for everything you do for tennis. “

Australian Open champion Dj Shakovich said: “Well, I don’t know how to say goodbye. I know that the moment is near for you and for us to be close. We knew each other long ago. We’ve been living the same thing for many years, so I’ve seen you running on the street and walking your dogs. We have also developed good friendships.

“You are a fantastic person. You’ve worked so hard for tennis. Your investment is very positive about the game and the game will definitely miss you.

“I wish you and your husband David a wonderful life together. I hope there are children along the way. I hope to see you. Come and watch us play and have fun. ”

«Hey Hey Caroline. Well, it’s very sad to make this video because everybody wants to watch you play tennis, “added Nadal, the world’s number one and best generation.

“You have had an amazing career. I just want to congratulate you on all the achievements that are beautiful at the same time for everyone.

“It was great to share great moments with you. I wish you all the best in your personal life, happiness and health. I hope we will continue to see you around. “

