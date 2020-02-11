advertisement

51.954 fans watched the charity exhibition at Cape Town Stadium on Friday (February 7th). 20-year-old Federer defeated Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Federer and Alexander Zverev had previously set the record when they attracted 42,217 spectators for their exhibition in Mexico in November.

advertisement

Organized by the Federer, the Swiss sensation has teamed up with Microsoft owner Bill Gates to meet with Nadal and Dublin Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a doubles match.

Federer and Gates were extremely good for Nadal and Noah, beating South Africa 6-3.

Winner of the Rugby World Cup and South African star Sia Collis presented Federer with the Springboks shirt before the event on Friday.

Federer then surpassed Nadal, who holds one of his longest running backs in a sixth edition of the African Tournament.

Both players traveled to the Australian Open in South Africa after the Australian Open campaigns were scheduled to take place, with Federer beating eventual champion Novak Dj Kovarikam, and quarterback Djokovic, and quarterback.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement