The great Swiss Federer will compete with his most famous competitor in the sixth issue of the Match for Africa series, organized by the 20-time Grandmaster Winner Foundation.

Federer will team up with Microsoft owner Bill Gates and play Nadal and Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah, born in South Africa, to play a pairing match before the two-man tennis match.

When planning the event in Cape Town, Federer only had one competitor in mind and said he had been trying to get Nadal’s help for some time.

I’m excited to get together with @rogerfederer for Friday’s game in Africa in Cape Town. Playing alongside Roger is always exciting, and I can’t wait to play against @RafaelNadal and @ Trevornoah. pic.twitter.com/WMlbBtZwVC:

– Bill Gates (@BillGates) on February 4, 2020

“I’ve been thinking about this idea for a couple of years now, and I always ask myself: Where, with whom, how great, how small must it be? ” Federer told a news conference today.

“The initial idea was to come at once so that I could at least play here, and people saw me, my family while I was still here.

“As the idea grew and it ended, let’s try to go big, and we got bigger and bigger. For me at one point when I realized that something special could happen, it was only me that Rafah who could make this event truly special.

“I have a connection with Rafa, and if anyone can bring him to South Africa, it’s me. I asked him, and he said yes.

“For the last two years we’ve been struggling for a single date, so I finally got out of it. He wanted to do it earlier. We were both ready, but there was a lot going on in our schedule as well.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see Rafah arriving tomorrow morning.”

