Roger Federer would not lose this to Rafael Nadal.

Not like a homecoming for Federer, who defeated his big rival 6: 4, 3: 6, 6: 3 in a football stadium in Cape Town on Friday.

It was Federer’s first game in his mother’s country of birth, and the country where the Swiss had the best odds was his second home.

Almost everything was for Federer at night. The hats and t-shirts with RF logos all over the crowd. The signs “Welcome home, Roger” are held up. The coin for the litter, a newly minted 20-franc coin with Federer’s picture. Federer was recently the first living Swiss to be engraved on one of the national coins.

Even the biggest sports stars in South Africa were impressed. Siya Kolisi, the captain of the South African Rugby World Cup, came out before the game to hand Federer a South African team jersey called Federer on his back. He was asked who he supported.

“Definitely Team Roger,” said Kolisi. “Sorry Nadal, I love you too.”

Nadal smiled gently on the other side of the web.

The Cape Town Stadium exhibition was designed to raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six South African countries, including South Africa. The foundation had hoped to earn $ 1 million from the exhibition. It raised $ 3.5 million.

In addition, 51,954 spectators came to the Cape Town Stadium, which was built for the 2010 World Cup, to see how Federer and Nadal switched it on. It is the largest audience that has ever been registered for a tennis game. The organizers stated that the demand for tickets was around 200,000 inquiries.

“It was a magical evening,” said Federer, who regularly came to South Africa with his family on vacation, but has not been to Cape Town for 20 years.

The 38-year-old Federer, who won a record of 20 Grand Slam individual titles, and the 33-year-old Nadal with 19 slams laughed and joked regularly between the points.

But they were usually competitive when the ball was in play.

Federer won the first point with a high backhand volley and broke 6-4 in the first game on the way to the first set.

Nadal gave up twice at the beginning of the second set and released his big forehand winners, who grunted loudly to qualify for an overall set.

Federer won with a dainty drop shot on the match ball. Nadal gave everything to get there and walked so fast that he couldn’t stop in time and had to jump over the net.

He stood next to Federer and they hugged.

“As always, we tried our best,” said Nadal. “It is a unique experience to play in such a fantastic stadium in front of such a fantastic audience. It was a great pleasure for me to be part of it.”

Ultimately, the match showed the true friendship behind the fierce rivalry that began when Federer and Nadal played against each other for the first time on tour at the Miami Open 16 years ago.

Federer also announced that Nadal first told him on the day of the exhibition that he had been crying for joy when Federer finally won the 2009 French Open.

Federer pulled a couple of notable friends alongside Nadal to help out in the evening: Bill Gates and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. Before the main game, Federer and Gates teamed up to beat Nadal and Noah in a double exhibition with a set of 6: 3.

Microsoft co-founder Gates played a pinpoint praise volleyball game that the announcer described as “the touch of the billionaire.”

Comedian Noah talked a lot about good-natured garbage. He has a legacy similar to Federer’s. Both have Swiss fathers and South African mothers.

“Roger is at a disadvantage. We are both half Swiss, half South African, so I’m in his head. I know what he’s going to do,” said Noah, wearing a pink shirt and black headband to meet partner Nadal, before the double game started.

Nadal has a 14 to 10 lead over Federer in the final, leads 10 to 4 in her meetings at Grand Slams and 24 to 16 in her career matches. The Spaniard could surpass Federer’s record of 20 Grand Slams five years younger.

“I hope I can play a little longer,” said Federer. “We’ll see how much more. But there is still a lot to be expected.

“I’ve never dreamed so far in my dreams. I was hoping to win only one Wimbledon. If he (Nadal) catches me, it’s fine. “

