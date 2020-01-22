advertisement

Roger Federer has no desire to play again the last time he played John Millman at the Australian Open, but insists that he will be ready for Friday’s home favorite.

Federer made a quiet ascent to the third round with a 1: 6: 4: 6: 1 loss to Filip Krajinovic and now meets Millman, who wins 6: 4: 7: 5: 6: 3 against Hubert Hurkacz ,

Their only previous Grand Slam meeting took place at the 2018 US Open when the Australian won four rounds in the scorching heat of a round of 16 in New York.

When asked if the match had taken him physically further than anyone else, he said, “Yes, definitely. I don’t know anything close by. I was just glad it was over.

“I never did [yet]. I rather went back in time [and I think I would like to] to play this game again. But I don’t have that feeling about this game. I was just happy that US Open were over. ” and I was able to concentrate.

“I think it was a combination of many things that went wrong for me that day, and the opponent was ready and persistent.

“I have no regrets. I tried everything in the game myself, it just shouldn’t be that day. I hit the wall.”

The conditions in Melbourne have been much friendlier for Federer both meteorologically and in terms of the draw.

The third seed was barely tested by first-round opponents Steve Johnson or Krajinovic, but suggestions that brought him undercooked were rejected.

“I prefer to be overcooked,” said the Swiss.

“I prefer it because you always have extra in the tank when you need it.”

Federer will likely have to go deeper against Millman, especially since he may be in the unusual position of not being the crowd favorite.

Millman has already suggested moving the game out of the Rod Laver Arena because the main location in Melbourne Park hosts a large number of company fans – a request that is likely to fall on deaf ears – but Federer is more than pleased to play in a harsh atmosphere.

He said: “I am always happy when the crowd gets involved.

“I don’t choose which court to play on. I don’t know if he was joking or if he was serious [because of the move].

“You’d think a match like this might be played at the Rod Laver Arena. I don’t know if the other seeds have good matchups.

“He knows Margaret Court Arena better [and] Melbourne Arena, but I didn’t think about it.

“I thought this would always be in the Rod Laver Arena, but I’m ready to go wherever it takes.”

