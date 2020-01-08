advertisement

2020

January 28-29 (Day Two: Statement Released 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; Press Conference Expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

March 17-18 (day two: Statement issued 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

April 28-29 (day two: Statement issued 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

June 9-10 (second day: statement issued 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

July 28-29 (day two: statement released 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

September 15-16 (day two: Statement issued 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

November 4-5 (Day Two: Statement Released 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; Press Conference Expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

December 15-16 (day two: Statement issued 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

2021

January 26-27 (Day Two: Statement Released 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; Press Conference Expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

Wednesday, January 8

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve Board Gov. Lael Brainard talks about “Modernizing the Community Reinvestment Act,” 1000 EST / 1500 GMT. Expected text. Q&A by moderator and expected audience. Webcast: https://www.urban.org/events/conversation-dr-lael-brainard-modernizing-community-reinvestment-act; Urban Institute, 500 L’Efant Plaza SW. Contact: Sheryl Pardo, Urban Institute, (202) 261-5246 or spardo@urban.org

Thursday, January 9th

NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Board Vice President Richard Clarida speaks on “Peter McColough’s C. Series on International Economics: A Conversation with Richard Clarida,” 0800 EST / 1300 GMT. Expected text. Q&A by moderator and expected audience. No Online Broadcasting Council for Foreign Relations, 58 E. 68th St. Contact: Lauran Potter, Council on Foreign Relations, (212) 434-9537 or lpotter@cfr.org

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari gives welcome and introductory remarks, and attends a discussion before the 2020 Regional Economic Conditioning Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, 0830 CST / 0930 EST / 1430 GMT. 90 Hennepin Avenue. Live stream at http://www.minneapolisfed.org/live. Information: https://www.minneapolisfed.org/events/2020/2020-regional-economic-conditions-conferenc https://www.minneapolisfed.org/events/2020/2020-regional-economic-conditions-conferencee. RSVP: Jay Weiner, jay.weiner@mpls.frb.org

LONDONR – Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams attends a panel at the Workshop on the Future of Inflation Targeting, 1130 EST / 1630 GMT. Expected text. NOTE: This event is closed to the press. Bank of England, 200 Moorgates. Contact: Brian Manning, brian.manning@ny.frb.org

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin talks about “Is there a recession around the corner?” Ahead of the Virginia Bankers Association / Virginia Chamber 2020 Financial Forecast, 1245 EST / 1745 GMT. Audience & Media Q & As expected. Embedded text available. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 North 3rd Street. RSVP: Jim Strader, 804 697 8956 or jim.strader https://www.vabankers.org/person/vbava-chamber-financial-forecast. NOTE: The speech will be almost identical to January 3rd.

MILWAUKEE – Former Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans attends an economic forecasting panel organized by the Milwaukee Business Journal, 1220 CST / 1320 EST / 1820 GMT. It is expected that media Q&A. No embedded text. Pfister Hotel, Grand Ballroom, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave. RSVP: Mark Kass, mkass https://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee/event/164853/2020/economic-forecast

MADISON, Wis. – President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, James Bullard makes a presentation before the Wisconsin Bankers Association’s annual economic forecasting luncheon, 1300 CST / 1400 EST / 1900 GMT. No text. Audit Q&A and media availability expected. Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Way Alliant Energy Center, Exhibition Hall D. Contact: Karen Mracek, (314) 203-1692; or karen.mracek@stls.frb.org

Monday, January 13th

HARTFORD, Conn. – Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren speaks before the Connecticut Business and Industry Association’s “Economic and Outlook 2020 Summit” at around 1000 EST / 1500 GMT. Live stream, Q&A audience and expected embargo text. No media Q&A. Hartford Marriott Downtown, 200 Columbus Blvd. RSVP: Joe Budd, joe.budd@cbia.com

Tuesday, January 14

LONDONR – The President of the Federal Reserve of the Bank of New York John Williams moderates the discussion on “Behavioral Science and Organizational Culture” before “Working Together: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Organizational Culture” organized by the Banking Standards Board, Federal Reserve Bank of New York and London School of Economics, 0900 EST / 1400 GMT. Expected text. London School of Economics, Wolfson Theater, New Academic Building, 54 Lincoln Inn Fields, London WC2A 3LJ, United Kingdom. RSVP: Laura Conaghan, laura.conaghan@bankingstandardsboard.org.uk

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on economic and monetary policy perspective before The Exchange Central, 1200 CST / 1300 EST / 1800 GMT. Q&A audiences were expected. No special Q&A media. The TBD text. Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, 1 Memorial Drive. Contact: Bill Medley, 816 881 2556 or bill.medley@kc.frb.org; or Victoria Rosengarten, 816 881 2308 or victoria.rosengarten@kc.frb.org

Wednesday, January 15

NEW YORK – Bank of Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker speaks on “Monetary Policy Normalization: Low Interest Rates and the New Norm” ahead of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, 1100 EST / 1600 GMT. Text available. Q&A audiences were expected. No media Q&A. Harvard Club of New York City, 35 West 44th Street. Contact: Joey Lee, joey.lee@phil.frb.org

NEW YORK – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks before the Signing Day Economic Club, 1200 EST / 1700 GMT. No text. Audience & Media Q & As expected. New York University Club, 1 West 54th Street. RSVP: Tammy Gordon, Clumsy https://www.econclubny.org/

Friday, January 17th

SOMERSET, N.J. – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker talks about monetary policy ahead of the New Jersey Bankers Association Economic Leadership Forum, 0900 EST / 1400 GMT. Text available. Q&A audiences were expected. No media Q&A. Palace in Somerset Park, 333 Davidson Avenue. Contact: Joey Lee, joey.lee@phil.frb.org

Monday, February 3

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks before the conference “Big Data, Machine Learning / AI, and Digital Money: How Do They Change Change All?”, Hosted by Global Interdependence Center, 1300 PST / 1600 EST / 2100 GMT. Other TBA details. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Avenue. Information: https://www.interdependence.org/events/browse/financial-innovation/

Friday, February 14th

SARASOTA, Fla. – Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks ahead of the “Fourth Annual Financial Literacy Day” hosted by the Global Interdependence Center, 1145 EST / 1645 GMT. Other TBA details. University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Selby Auditorium, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243. Information: https://www.interdependence.org/events/browse/fourth-annual-financial-literacy-day/#event -details

Wednesday-Friday, February 26-28

MEXICO CITY – The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Charles Evans attends the Delegation of the Global Interdependence Center at Mexico City Meetings. Program, venue, other TBA details. Information: https://www.interdependence.org/events/browse/delegation-to-mexico-city/

Tuesday, March 24th

PARIS – Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren speaks before the “Central Bank Series: Paris” hosted by the Global Interdependence Center. Time, other TBA details. Banque de France Conference Center, 31 rro Croix des Petits Champs, 75001 Paris, France. Information: https://www.interdependence.org/events/browse/central-banking-series-paris/

Meeting of the Federal Open Market Commission (FOMC) Minutes: (Wednesday dates, unless noted)

2020:

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

February 19 (for the meeting January 28-29)

(1400 EDT / 1800 GMT)

April 8 (for meeting March 17-18)

May 20 (for the April 28-29 meeting)

July 1 (for June 9-10 meeting)

August 19 (for July 28-29 meeting)

October 7 (for September 15-16 meeting)

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

November 25 (for November 4 meeting)

2021:

6 January (for 15-16 December 2020 meeting)

Beige Book (Wednesday dates)

2020:

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

January 15, March 4

(1400 EDT / 1800 GMT)

April 15, May 27, July 15, September 2, October 21

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

December 2nd

United States Federal Reserve Quarterly Financial Accounts (Z.1)

Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1200 EDT / 1600 GMT

AN MTAROTT OF VOTING: 2020

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis 2021

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

President of the Federal Reserve Bank

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

