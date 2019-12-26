advertisement

EIGHT FOMC WASTE DATE:

2020

January 28-29 (Day Two: Statement Released 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; Press Conference Expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

March 17-18 (day two: Statement issued 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

April 28-29 (day two: Statement issued 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

June 9-10 (second day: statement issued 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

July 28-29 (day two: statement released 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

September 15-16 (day two: Statement issued 1400 EDT / 1800 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EDT / 1830 GMT)

November 4-5 (Day Two: Statement Released 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; Press Conference Expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

December 15-16 (day two: Statement issued 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; press conference expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

2021

January 26-27 (Day Two: Statement Released 1400 EST / 1900 GMT; Press Conference Expected 1430 EST / 1930 GMT)

FEDERAL BOOKING CHAIRMAN JEROME POWELL

No public events are currently planned. ——————–

OFFICE T O OTHER FED

Friday, January 3, 2020

BALTIMORE – Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin talks about “Is there a recession around the corner?” Ahead of the Maryland Banking Association First Friday, Economic Views Forum, 1105 EST / 1605 GMT. Audience and media Q & As, an embargo text is expected. Baltimore Harborplace Renaissance Hotel, 202 East Pratt Street. RSVP: Jim Strader, 804 697-8956 or jim.strader@rich.frb.org

SAN DIEGO – Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, Moderate, and Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly and Federal Reserve Board Gov. Lael Brainard attends the “Women in Central Banks” panel before the American Economic Association’s Annual Meeting, 1015 PST / 1315 EST / 1815 GMT. No text. Q&A by moderator and audience. No webcast. Marriott Marquis San Diego, 333 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego Ballroom B. RSVP: Gwyn Loftis, gwyn.p.loftis https://www.aeaweb.org/conference/

SAN DIEGO – Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan and San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly attend Panel “Navigating Intersections: Perspectives on the Global Economy” ahead of the American Economic Association’s Annual Meeting, 1230 PST / 1530 EST / 2030 GMT. Text is not expected. Audience & Media Q & As expected. No webcast. Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego Ballroom A. RSVP online: https://www.aeaweb.org/contact

Saturday, January 4 *** SAN DIEGO – Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly attends a panel session, “Culture and Corporate Banking,” at the ASSA 2020 Annual Meeting, 1015 PST / 1315 EST / 1815 GMT. Text is not expected. No webcast. There is no media availability afterwards. Marriott Marquis. Contact: SF Fed: Marshall Eckblad, 415-977-3843 or marshall.eckblad@sf.frb.org

Sunday, January 5th

SAN DIEGO – Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams attends the panel "Monetary Policy Frameworks in a Low Interest Rate World" ahead of the American Economic Association's Annual Meeting, 1015 PST / 1315 EST / 1815 GMT. No text. Marriott Marquis San Diego, 333 W. Harbor Drive, Marriott Grand Ballroom 5-6.

Thursday, January 9th

MILWAUKEE – Former Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans attends an economic forecasting panel organized by the Milwaukee Business Journal, 1220 CST / 1320 EST / 1820 GMT. It is expected that media Q&A. Pfister Hotel, Grand Ballroom, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave. RSVP: Mark Kass, mkass https://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee/event/164853/2020/economic-forecast *** MADISON, Wis. – Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard makes a presentation Lunch Wisconsin Bankers Association Annual Economic Forecast, 1300 CST / 1400 EST / 1900 GMT. No text. Audit Q&A and media availability expected. Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy center street. Contact: Laura Taylor, office: (314) 444-8783; mobile: (314) 313-4613; email: laura.taylor@stls.frb.org

Tuesday, January 14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George talks about economic and monetary policy perspective before the Central Exchange, 1200 CST / 1300 EST / 1800 GMT. Q&A audiences were expected. No special Q&A media. The TBD text. Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, 1 Memorial Drive. Contact: Bill Medley, 816 881 2556 or bill.medley@kc.frb.org; or Victoria Rosengarten, 816 881 2308 or victoria.rosengarten@kc.frb.org

Wednesday, January 15

NEW YORK – Bank of Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker speaks on “Monetary Policy Normalization: Low Interest Rates and the New Norm” ahead of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, 1100 EST / 1600 GMT. Text available. Q&A audiences were expected. No media Q&A. Harvard Club of New York City, 35 West 44th Street. Contact: Joey Lee, joey.lee@phil.frb.org

Friday, January 17th

SOMERSET, N.J. – Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker talks about monetary policy ahead of the New Jersey Bankers Association Economic Leadership Forum, 0900 EST / 1400 GMT. Text available. Q&A audiences were expected. No media Q&A. Palace in Somerset Park, 333 Davidson Avenue. Contact: Joey Lee, joey.lee@phil.frb.org

Monday, February 3

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks before the conference “Big Data, Machine Learning / AI, and Digital Money: How Do They Change Change All?”, Hosted by Global Interdependence Center, 1300 PST / 1600 EST / 2100 GMT. Other TBA details. Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Avenue. Information: https://www.interdependence.org/events/browse/financial-innovation/

Friday, February 14th

SARASOTA, Fla. – Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the “Fourth Annual Financial Literacy Day” hosted by the Global Interdependence Center, 1145 EST / 1645 GMT. Other TBA details. University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, Selby Auditorium, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34243. Information: https://www.interdependence.org/events/browse/fourth-annual-financial-literacy-day/#event -details

Wednesday-Friday, February 26-28

MEXICO CITY – The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Charles Evans attends the Delegation of the Global Interdependence Center at Mexico City Meetings. Program, venue, other TBA details. Information: https://www.interdependence.org/events/browse/delegation-to-mexico-city/

Tuesday, March 24th

PARIS – Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren speaks before the “Central Bank Series: Paris” hosted by the Global Interdependence Center. Time, other TBA details. Banque de France Conference Center, 31 rro Croix des Petits Champs, 75001 Paris, France. Information: https://www.interdependence.org/events/browse/central-banking-series-paris/

Meeting of the Federal Open Market Commission (FOMC) Minutes: (Wednesday dates, unless noted)

2020:

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

Friday, January 3 (for the December 10-11, 2019 meeting)

February 19 (for the meeting January 28-29)

(1400 EDT / 1800 GMT)

April 8 (for meeting March 17-18)

May 20 (for the April 28-29 meeting)

July 1 (for June 9-10 meeting)

August 19 (for July 28-29 meeting)

October 7 (for September 15-16 meeting)

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

November 25 (for November 4 meeting)

2021:

6 January (for 15-16 December 2020 meeting)

Beige Book (Wednesday dates)

2020:

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

January 15, March 4

(1400 EDT / 1800 GMT)

April 15, May 27, July 15, September 2, October 21

(1400 EST / 1900 GMT)

December 2nd

United States Federal Reserve Quarterly Financial Accounts (Z.1)

Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1200 EDT / 1600 GMT

AN MTAROTT OF VOTING: 2020

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis 2021

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

President of the Federal Reserve Bank

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco

