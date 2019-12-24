advertisement

The federal government told shortly before the fall election campaign that many Canadians do not believe the country will meet targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions.

Public opinion polls conducted on behalf of the Privy Council Office indicated that most of the spring poll participants were “doubtful” Canada would achieve its targets, with the rest “uncertain, or hopeful, but not optimistic.”

Among the reasons people gave for Canada’s confidence would be to cut costs, the economy to do so, including job losses in sectors such as oil and gas, and “political will.”

Under the Paris climate change deal, the Trudeau Liberals agreed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to a level 30 percent below what they were in 2005 and to do so by 2030.

The voting report released in mid-August and made public in recent days suggested that participants wanted the government to at least try to meet the 2030 target, even if the efforts were doomed.

Last week, the Liberals said Canada’s emissions are projected to be 227 million tonnes below what was projected in 2015, which would be 77 million tonnes less than the target Canada committed under the Paris pact.

During the federal election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to step up efforts so that Canada could exceed its goal of 2030 and then achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Among the measures the Liberals proposed was funding the planting of two billion trees, cutting down on energy waste and supporting clean-tech zero-emission companies – none of which were included in the updated forecasts released Friday before Christmas.

One major measure the Liberals have advocated in their plan is the federal carbon price. Survey participants said they believed the Liberals carbon tax had increased the cost of gas, food and home heating, and would eventually increase costs for travel, public transit and long-haul consumer goods.

Liberals say the carbon tax was created to change habits so that individuals reduce their carbon footprint, and the report suggests this is happening to some extent.

Some participants told interviews that they have chosen to drive more fuel-efficient vehicles, be more strategic in driving action to limit car use, opt for more public transit, or work more often from home. Others told interviewers they expect to ride less definitively, while the rest said “they have no option but to drive as much as they do.”

Funding or fundraising through carbon tax is returned through deductions at the time of the tax, but most research participants believed they would receive less than they paid.

That belief did not change when interviewers presented them with a parliamentary report from the budget office saying that 80 per cent of tax registrants will receive more in discounts than they pay on carbon tariffs.

Canada Press

