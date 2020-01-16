advertisement

Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that they want to try state representative Larry Inman again.

The Grand Traverse County representative was charged last May with corruption, extortion and lying to the FBI.

A jury found Inman not guilty of lying to the FBI last month but was suspended on the other two counts.

This led the judge to declare the trial void.

Charges were laid after prosecutors say text messages show that Inman tried to sell his vote during the current payroll legislature vote.

Federal prosecutors argued today that a second trial was needed after a jury suspended last month. They also claim that jurors contacted them after the trial saying that a juror had made his decision before the deliberations and that another had fallen ill during the deliberations, which meant that it was a trial inequitable. A claim, according to the federal judge, required much closer examination. Inman’s lawyer Chris Cooke said this about the claim.

“I had jurors who called me after a jury deliberation, and they had personal problems with what happened in the jury room that have no impact or affect the fact that whether or not you can look behind the verdict, “said Cooke.

Cooke argued on Thursday that there was sufficient time and witnesses for the prosecution to present its arguments at the first trial. However, the judge wants to know more.

“We think there are real serious questions regarding double jeopardy, the issue of seclusion, the new attempt by Representative Inman, particularly if he was acquitted as to Count 3, which we really think is c ‘was the idea of ​​the false FBI statement and the idea was that it was all about text messaging,’ said Cooke.

Inman also said that he plans to ask House Speaker Lee Chatfield again to relocate his office in Lansing.

“I personally think that the speaker’s decision violates my constitutional rights to represent the people of Grand Traverse County. I have not been convicted of any crime, and therefore if you are a man of God and a man of the Constitution as he proclaimed, then he should return my office to me because I have not been convicted you’re welcome, ”said Inman. .

A new trial is likely to occur in July or August, when the state legislature is on summer vacation.

