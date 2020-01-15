advertisement

Jim Carr, the federal government’s special representative for the Prairies, speaks at a Calgary Chamber of Commerce lunch on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

The federal government’s special representative for the Prairies says he is committed to building confidence in Alberta, even after he acknowledges that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals face considerable anger and rejection in the province.

Jim Carr, the Winnipeg MP who served in Trudeau’s cabinet for four years, made his first visit to Calgary on Tuesday in his new role.

Speaking at a lunch hosted by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, Carr told hundreds of business leaders attending the Palliser Hotel that he had no illusions after the Federal Liberals were shut down by Alberta in the October election.

“I know my party and government are not popular here. I mean you don’t have to be a genius to understand this,” Carr said.

“The reason we have this disconnect is that we are not listening to each other, and I and the Government of Canada need to do a much better job.”

After seeing many Albertans lose their jobs amid a downturn in the oil and gas sector in recent years, Carr assured the audience that “the fear and anxiety of the moment is well understood” in Ottawa and that part of his mandate is “looking for common ground.”

“What we offer is the partnership to look at the resources we have, both natural and human, together to build a stronger Alberta economy in a united Canada,” said Carr, who added he hoped to be in Alberta “often “to talk to political leaders as well as those in the business sector.

“I want to make you happy,” he said when asked about his priorities.

“The motivation is to make sure that the Albertans feel that they have a way in the heart of the government, we are alert and that it is not just a matter of hearing. … It also has tangible and measurable results.”

Carr said the federal government remains committed to both the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project and having meaningful consultation with indigenous peoples.

Asked about the Alberta government’s “fair deal” panel, which is studying ways Alberta can be more independent of the federal government, Carr said Ottawa is open to reforming federal policies and programs to try stimulating the provincial economy.

“If a federation is stagnant and does not want to change, then it becomes fragile and loses the support of the people in these regions,” he said.

He noted that the demands of Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi and Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney remain high on his to-do list, but that “no prime minister will take every single issue on the agenda.”

“Not a single speaker is,” Carr said. “The Government of Canada needs to focus on competing demands and make decisions that are in the national interest.”

Nenshi said both Carr and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who stopped in Calgary last week, have demonstrated that the federal government is treating relations with the province with due urgency.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks to the media after an audience of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

But the mayor, who met with Carr later Tuesday afternoon, said he still hoped to know where the government was to submit a list of items he sought, which includes Calgary’s investment in innovation and infrastructure, assistance in economic development and international investment attraction in Calgary.

“What we’re really talking about is very concrete things that the federal government can do in order to strengthen investor confidence in order to help economic development here in Alberta,” Nenshi said.

“I’m really focused on those very specific things. Others can argue about philosophy and honest deals and all that stuff. I’m focused on getting things really Calgary.”

Calgary Chamber President and CEO Sandip Lalli, who hosted the talk with Carr, called his first visit to Calgary “significant.”

“I think everybody in Alberta comes from a place that wants to have a conversation and unity in Canada, and go towards solutions and be part of that solution, so it’s reassuring when he comes out here first,” she said .

shudes@postmedia.com

Twitter: @SammyHudes

