advertisement

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. – Employees at the City Market Cafe in the center of Scranton say that once the winter break is over, many of their tobacco customers will face a rude awakening.

“We have a lot of college kids under the age of 21 who come in for the pegs and e-cigarettes and all that stuff. Most of them are on vacation now, but I assume when they come back it will be a shock to them , “said Raygan Laflair, City Market & Cafe.

The staff here say that the younger crowd has bought their stock of e-cigarettes.

advertisement

Sheep-related disease, in part, prompted the new federal law to change the minimum age to legally buy tobacco from 18 to 21.

The law applies to all tobacco products.

Local shops started enforcing the new law last Friday after the food and drug administration said the law signed by President Trump a few weeks ago was officially in force.

Retailers suspect that younger smokers will struggle with the change.

“Smoking is an addiction and so, you know? I think they probably need some help for some 18 to 20 year olds, as far as they quit smoking because they now have to do it cold Turkey,” said Chris Corker, City Market & Cafe.

They also say that the new law can be a hit for business, especially when it comes to e-cigarettes, but most agree that raising the minimum age is a good thing.

“I think that especially with all studies with the new vapen pens and everything that gives lung disease to young children, I think it should always have been 21 years and older,” Raygan said.

Pennsylvania had already adopted its own bill to raise the age to 21, but it was not planned to enter into force until next summer.

advertisement