The massive merger agreement that has been in the making since last year is proceeding as planned, as T-Mobile and Sprint have just won a huge victory in court. Just as was said earlier this week, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday for the T-Mobile-Sprint merger and rejected concerns about antitrust laws from a group of states, including California and New York.

“The court concludes that the proposed merger is unlikely to substantially reduce competition in the” mobile services market, “the ruling said, adding that the merger would” improve competition in the relevant markets for the benefit of all consumers . “

T-Mobile and Sprint said during the two-week trial in December that the deal would enable the newly formed company to compete better with the two largest airlines in the country, Verizon and AT&T. The two airlines have also argued that a merger would allow them to accelerate the deployment of 5G so that they can compete better with Verizon and AT&T.

The resulting company would be more efficient and would be able to lower prices and offer faster internet, according to their claims. The states argued that the merger will reduce competition and inevitably raise prices.

For the antitrust lawsuit, the $ 26 billion T-Mobile Sprint was approved by the FCC and the Department of Justice. Now that US court Judge Victor Marrero has rejected the antitrust issues, the newly formed entity should be called T-Mobile from now on and gather about 100 million customers. The new airline gets a new CEO in the person of Mike Sievert, who takes over John Legere, the bustling CEO of T-Mobile who has been largely responsible for the revival of T-Mobile in recent years.

That said, the deal has yet to be completed now that the antitrust problem has disappeared.

Image source: Stephen Brashear / AP / Shutterstock

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

