OTTAWA-The federal appeals court dismissed the lawsuit against Ottawa’s decision to approve the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline a second time.

In a unanimous 3-0 decision, the court rejected four objections to the approval submitted by First Nations in British Columbia last summer, and said in the 95-page ruling that “we conclude that there is no basis, to intervene in the decision “.

The decision paves the way for the construction of the project, although the First Nations have 60 days to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The cabinet originally approved the project to double the existing pipeline in November 2016. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at the time that it was in Canada’s national interest to build the project, which would give oil and oil producers more space to market their products.

This approval was revoked by the Federal Court of Appeals in August 2018, as the consultation with the indigenous people was insufficient and the potential impact of additional oil tankers before BC on marine life was not adequately taken into account. Coast. Ottawa then launched another round of consultation with indigenous communities and asked the National Energy Board to deal with marine life.

In June 2019, the cabinet granted its second approval for the project. The Coldwater Indian Band, Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh and a group of small First Nations in the Fraser Valley then asked the court to review the decision a second time. At a hearing in December, her lawyers argued that the government entered the new consultations after determining the outcome.

In their 95-page decision, the judges said that was not true.

“Contrary to the plaintiffs’ assertion, this was anything but a stamping exercise,” the decision says. “The end result was not a confirmation of the previous approval, but an approval with changed conditions that resulted directly from the renewed consultations.”

The judges said the government had made serious efforts to listen to and address the concerns expressed by First Nations, and sometimes agreed to address those concerns, “all very in keeping with the concepts of reconciliation and honor of the crown.”

They also say, while it is true that not all of the concerns raised were “to insist that this be done means to impose a standard of perfection” that is not required by law.

The decision states that the second round of consultation did not have to start over, but should only address some specific concerns of the court in its 2018 decision. Today’s decision states that the government consultations were sufficient to make the decision to approve the project reasonable.

The expansion project would triple the capacity of the existing pipeline between Edmonton and a ship terminal in Burnaby, BC, with the new pipeline primarily carrying diluted bitumen for export.

It has become a political football for Trudeau, insisting that Canada continue to expand oil production and continue to meet its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Trudeau’s government strengthened in 2018 to buy the existing pipeline after the B.C. The government caused Kinder Morgan Canada to withdraw from building the expansion. The government plans to complete the expansion and then sell both the existing pipeline and the expansion back to the private sector.

There were talks with some indigenous communities about the sale, but Treasury Secretary Bill Morneau said the project would not be sold until all risks to further action have been resolved. These risks include this court case.

