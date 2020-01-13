advertisement

OTTAWA – The Trudeau government is launching public consultations today on how to best respond to a court ruling that concluded it is unconstitutional to allow only Canadians who are already near death to seek medical help to end their suffering.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government accepts the September 11 ruling of the Quebec Superior Court and will change federal law accordingly.

But while the government has agreed to eliminate the imminent death claim, its consultation questionnaire suggests that other obstacles may be imposed to secure what it considers to be a balance between a person’s right to choose. ending their lives and protecting vulnerable individuals who may be pressured. at an early death.

advertisement

According to the court ruling, it has until March 11 to change the law.

Canadians will have until January 27 to offer their views on how the law should be amended through the online questionnaire being launched today.

At the same time, Minister of Justice David Lametti, Minister of Health Patty Hajdu and Minister for Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough will hold roundtables and meetings with stakeholders and other key stakeholders.

The consultation program – which leaves only six weeks for the government to draft new legislation and pass it in time for the House of Commons and the Senate to meet the court deadline – suggests the government will have to ask the court for an extension.

The decision came on the first day of the federal election campaign last fall.

Justice Christine Baudouin ruled that it is unconstitutional for federal law to limit the right to a medically assisted death for those whose natural death is “reasonably foreseeable.” for those in the “end of life.”

The ruling is technically only valid in Quebec but, as the Trudeau government declined to appeal the ruling, any changes will apply nationwide.

Federal law went into effect in June 2016, following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Canada that overturned the previous ban on medical assistance in death.

Lametti, a supporter at the time, was one of only four Liberal MPs to vote against the law. As a former law professor, he expressed concern that the law was too restrictive, did not meet the admissibility criteria set by the Supreme Court, and would eventually be rejected as unconstitutional.

The online questionnaire asks people to consider what safeguards should be put in place to prevent abuse if the foreseeable death claim is removed by law.

Among other things, it asks people to consider whether:

– The current period of 10-day reflection between requesting and receiving a medically assisted death should be increased.

– The law should require both the physician and the patient to agree that treatments and other reasonable options to alleviate suffering have been tried unsuccessfully.

– Mandatory psychological or psychiatric evaluations should be required to determine the ability to comply.

– Mandatory consultation with an expert in a person’s medical condition should be required, in addition to two current mandatory medical evaluations.

While public consultations are primarily aimed at responding to the Quebec court’s ruling, they will also dive into broader issues that have been excluded in the new law and which should be considered as part of a parliamentary review of the law that will start this summer.

These issues include whether mature juveniles and those severely suffering from mental illness should be eligible and whether people who are afraid of losing their mental capacity should be able to make prior requests for medical assistance in death.

The questionnaire requires people to decide whether medically assisted deaths should be provided in circumstances where a consenting and eligible person loses the mental capacity to consent a second time immediately prior to the procedure.

That was the dilemma she faced with Audrey Parker, a Halifax woman with terminal breast cancer who had spread to her brain. She chose to die with medical help in the fall of 2018, earlier than she wanted, instead of risking losing her ability to give last-minute consent.

The questionnaire also requires people to consider whether someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease should be able to prepare a document describing the specific circumstances in which they wish to administer a medically assisted death as they no longer have the skills to agree.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 13, 2020.

advertisement