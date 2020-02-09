advertisement

Serena Williams suffered the first loss of her Fed Cup career, but the United States defeated Latvia to qualify for the final on Saturday.

Latvia’s 2-0 deficit in Washington began with Jelena Ostapenko’s win over Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Williams’ unbeaten individual record was then ended by Anastasija Sevastova, who scored a 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 7-6 (7-4) victory over the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Thanks to Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands, who won the doubles against Ostapenko and Sevastova 6: 4: 6: 0, the United States entered the Fed Cup final.

Belarus needed an exciting double to beat the Netherlands 3-2.

Aryna Sabalenka and Aliaksandra Sasnovich defeated Kiki Bertens and Demi Schuurs 4: 6: 6: 7: 6 (10: 8).

Russia survived a test against Romania and won 3-2. Switzerland celebrated a 3-1 win over Canada and Slovakia won 3-1 over Britain.

Germany defeated Brazil 4-0, Spain was too strong for Japan 3-1 and Elise Mertens led Belgium 3-1 past Kazakhstan.

