Television adventurer Levison Wood explores some of the most dangerous places in the world. Before a conference in Perth, he spoke with RSGS writer in residence, Jo Woolf…

Levison Wood is living, breathing proof that you can get out of most situations.

Without this crucial skill, he would not be alive.

In Central America, the Middle East and Africa, he met, negotiated and even had lunch with some of the most notorious groups in the world.

Traveling on foot, unarmed and carrying only a camera and basic supplies, he willingly walks in dangerous areas of the world, driven by a curiosity for people and a will to trust.

It was when he was young, he told me, that the dream of becoming an explorer first took hold of him. He read the biographies of the big names – David Livingstone, Sir Ernest Shackleton and Robert Falcon Scott – and thought, “If they can do it, why can’t I?”

This simple question has turned into an action plan. Aged 18, he hiked in places that captured his imagination, growing in confidence and ambition, so he quickly followed the Silk Road through Asia, doing hitchhiking and sleeping under the stars.

Then he joined the forces and saw active service in the parachute regiment, which, he snapped, gave him experience in going to places “that weren’t particularly on the track touristic”.

Later, when he embarked on a career as a writer and professional photographer, he was ready to fulfill his childhood dream.

In 2013, when Levison announced his intention to walk along the Nile, people told him that he was crazy. The risks were immense, mainly due to the war zones he planned to cross.

Levison Wood in his London office.

But he was not discouraged. From the source, he found himself walking reverently in the footsteps of his heroes – early African explorers John Hanning Speke, Sir Richard Francis Burton and of course David Livingstone.

He says it was an incredible experience to find out how much has changed since that time – and how some things have apparently stayed the same.

“I remember sitting under a huge mango tree on the banks of the Nile, being enthroned in a tribal ceremony and realizing that things probably hadn’t changed much since Livingstone was there,” he said. declared.

Levison completed his 4,250 mile hike in nine months.

In many regions, he witnessed the terrible fallout from the war; he experienced poverty and desperate suffering, and was dismayed to see vast tracts of tropical forest cleared to make way for sugar cane plantations.

In South Sudan, he had to flee to save his life when gunshots broke out around his camp; it was only there, in this unstable region, that he reluctantly agreed to omit a small section of the river, a decision that probably saved his life.

He hired local guides and made friends with the people he met – a recurring theme in his expeditions. In potentially hostile situations, he thinks he gets less attention because he doesn’t pose a threat.

His attitude also plays an important role: “It’s about respecting people and not being judgmental.”

Explore Levison Wood during his travels.

Since then, Levison has traveled the length of the Himalayas; crossed Central America from Mexico to Colombia, crossing the famous Darien Gap where travelers are often prey to drug traffickers; traveled from Russia to Iran via the Caucasus; and, more recently, has toured the Arabian Peninsula.

He produced television documentaries on each trip, often filming in difficult conditions; his programs capture the spontaneity and camaraderie of travel.

In Central America, with his friend Alberto Caceres, he plunged deeply into mysterious cenotes or flooded chasms, some of which were places of human sacrifice by the ancient Mayans.

In the true spirit of traditional explorers, the couple also discovered a pyramid previously unknown in Mexico. It was an experience like no other: “We were there, two men coated in sunscreen, wearing Indiana Jones hats, walking on the road in the heat of the day. It wasn’t really sane ”(Walking The Americas).

An accomplished travel photographer, Levison has organized major exhibitions of his work at the Pall Mall in London and Mayfair. It aims to show what a region looks like through the eyes of the people who live there, by reporting the truth objectively without any agenda or news “because we are saturated with news – usually bad news – that tells us how terrible and dangerous the world is …

“My role is to bring some basic truth and balance to the question and to show the other side of the story.”

Levison is now helping to make a positive difference in people’s lives. He is ambassador for 15 charities and recently visited a UNICEF project to rehabilitate child soldiers in the Congo, which he said was an intense emotional experience. It supports the Tusk Trust in Africa, youth charities such as the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, and veteran charities such as Walking with the Wounded and Endeavor Fund.

For anyone who wants to follow his dusty path and become an explorer, Levison has some simple tips. For him, one of the main learning experiences was his decision to go solo backpacking at 18 years old. “I love to travel with friends, but at this age I think it is much more important, much more useful to go alone because you have to interact, you have to develop and refine your communication skills , and you learn a lot more. “

Levison will travel to Perth on February 3.

After walking in the footsteps of David Livingstone, Levison will soon have his name added to the annals of a company that was co-founded in 1884 by Livingstone’s daughter, Agnes Livingstone Bruce.

On the evening of Monday, February 3, he will receive the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s scholarship after his speech at the Perth Concert Hall entitled Travels In Remote Places. Tickets are available at the Perth Concert Hall box office. For more information, see: levisonwood.com; www.horsecross.co.uk; rsgs.org

