advertisement

Before a Stonehaven conference, Michael Alexander talks to Luke and Hazel Robertson, husband and wife explorers, about being teammates in life and adventure.

When Luke Robertson became the first Scotsman to ski solo and unattended at the South Pole in 2015 shortly after brain surgery to remove a suspected brain tumor and with an artificial pacemaker, his efforts inevitably hit the headlines of the world whole.

Less than two years later, he and his adventurous wife Hazel showed greater strength of character when, together, they embarked on an expedition from the southern tip to the northernmost point of the Alaskan continent.

advertisement

Mont Blanc Summit 2017

For about 80 days, they kayak, bike, and ran through and through the rainforest, glaciers, tundra, and the Arctic Ocean in a journey of over 2,000 miles.

The couple, who are explorers in residence for the Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society, also participated in expeditions to Arctic Norway, Greenland and also took on adventure challenges in the Sahara, the Alps and many land in Scotland.

Now, as the 34-year-old, both from Stonehaven, return to their former Mackie Academy school to give a public presentation called Polar Adventures: From Antarctica to the Arctic, they hope their exploration experiences – and in Luke’s case of coping with adversity – can inspire people of all ages to positively engage with the environment and use it to build self-confidence.

Luke and Hazel Robertson

“We are going to talk about my solo expedition to the South Pole which was solo in the physical sense but not in terms of logistics or organization,” said Luke.

“Then we will take the audience to Alaska where we have traveled from the most southerly point by kayak and bicycle across the continent to northern Alaska and the Arctic coast to talk about the changes and people we saw there.

“The most recent polar adventure we have had has taken place in northern Norway, where we spent time with reindeer herders and witnessed and participated in the spring migration of reindeer, understanding some of the difficulties and challenges that people meet up there with the industrialization of the arctic, and really just try to inspire people to use exploration everyday in their own lives to bring more self-confidence and use the outdoors as a tool to really inspire people.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uPJ1S36t54 (/ integrated)

“The goal is to share stories, make people laugh and bring things we have learned to the public.”

Luke and Hazel are also Arctic guides for the Polar Academy – a transformational charity that takes bullyed teens, who have anxiety and other life problems on a training program 10 months, before guiding them to Greenland on a true 10-day Arctic expedition.

One of the Polar Academy young adults Alex Cochrane will be on hand to share his inspiring story and life-changing experiences for the first half of the evening.

The second half will be a conversation-style event organized by renowned local photographer and author Andy Hall, where he and the public can ask the couple any questions they want.

Hazel and Luke Robertson

Hazel, who trained on bears, moose and earthquakes for four years, she lived in Alaska as a child, explained how these experiences the great outdoors and being part of another culture have become a “catalyst” for the adventures they are embarking on now.

But in addition to personal development, there is also the wider empathy that has been gained by spending time in other environments and cultures with first-hand experience of climate change which is also becoming more apparent as a message under- serious jacent.

“In Alaska, going back to the glaciers where I was 20 years ago and seeing the different levels – it was something,” said Hazel.

“When we were in the Arctic, a lot of tundra collapsed in the sea because there were more storm surges and other things.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqfSWy3IRWY (/ embedded)

“People are affected by floods and erosion, villages have to move to many places. When you hear the stories from these places, it makes you think a little about your own life. This had a fairly significant impact. “

Luke, who was “buddy” with Hazel for a long time before becoming a couple, said that the geography trips to Switzerland and Iceland organized by a “very enthusiastic” geography teacher at Mackie Academy were two of the most formative things that happened to them in their teens.

Travel has helped instill a “sense of adventure and wanting to explore the world and understand how it works”.

Ski

While Luke’s own medical experiences have helped him gain a better appreciation of life and have in their own way become “psychological training” for some of the difficult journeys he has made since, it is his broader goal to inspire others to overcome their own challenges all at the same time. develop an appreciable and responsible understanding of the great outdoors.

“Overcoming the brain tumor and being equipped with a pacemaker made me realize that we can all be much stronger than we think,” he said.

“At the time, it was difficult to see them as positive. But looking back, these are two of the best things that have ever happened to me.

“I really hope that what I can do is inspire people without having to go through these things that they can do things that they never thought they could do and push themselves beyond what ‘They thought they could do it.’

Luke also wants to spread the message of environmental protection.

When people connect to the world, whether in Scotland for a walk in the woods or to plan something a little bigger, their feeling of appreciation and their desire to protect it also develops inside.

“When you also go to these places, you think about your own life and try to find out what’s going on – it uses this instinct to help the planet essentially,” he added.

Feed the reindeer

“I think that young people today are more and more concerned with the environment.

“I think the Polar Academy is the perfect example.

“In Greenland, for example, they see the changes firsthand.

“Last year’s expedition was halted for six days because it was raining, the temperatures were so high – the young adults who were coming back wanted to know more about what was going on. “It can only come by exploring the world and being curious.

“Having this sense of purpose for expeditions almost brings us additional responsibility and trying to do it in a positive way as well.

Luke and Hazel Robertson

“It is not all a dark fate – we are also trying to focus on positive action.

“More people are discovering other cultures, other lifestyles, different opinions too – it’s a fantastic thing. This is how the world becomes a bigger place, not a smaller one.

“I would never discourage anyone from exploring. It’s a very important element in connecting people and place. “

*Polar adventures: from Antarctica to the Arctic is open to the public of all ages. It takes place at the Mackie Academy in Stonehaven on Wednesday February. Doors open at 6.30 p.m. for departure at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at: http://everyday-exploring.com/events (limited tickets available at the door in the evening)

advertisement