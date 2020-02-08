advertisement

Persie creates aromatic and distinctive gins from its distillery at the base of Glenshee. Gayle Ritchie meets the founders Chrissie and Simon Fairclough (and the dogs who inspired certain expressions of the tipple!)

The hilly and wooded landscape of Perthshire is covered with snow as I head towards the Persie distillery, a few kilometers north of Bridge of Cally on the winding A93 to Glenshee.

This is where the aromatic Persie Gin is distilled, bottled and labeled – in small batches in a custom copper still with carefully chosen plants and water from local valleys.

Several varieties of the alcoholic beverage are available, including a series of dog-themed gins – Labrador, Spaniel and Dachshund, as well as a cross-breed gin called Dog Days.

At the cafe, Chrissie Fairclough, who founded Persie with her husband Simon, reveals how the distillery is set up in an old temperance hotel!

The story of Persia began in 2013 when the couple, who was then living in Edinburgh, were looking for a change in lifestyle.

“Simon worked as a consultant for Johnnie Walker and always knew he wanted to run his own distillery,” says Chrissie.

“I used to work in marketing and to be honest, we were both bored with the life of the company.

“Simon knew this region well, having grown up here, so we sold our property and bought the old Persie hotel in order to transform it into a distillery.”

Simon and Chrissie Fairclough at the Persie distillery.

In 2014, the couple created Gin Club Scotland (the first gin club on tour in the world), and after traveling the country with a load of gins and organizing tasting sessions, they were able to identify the ones people preferred.

“We used a” ginometer “to find out what gin drinkers liked best, asking them if it was” ginferior “or” gincredible “and so on!”, Smiles Chrissie.

“We realized that the most popular gins were those that had both excellent taste and aroma.”

Of course, the power of smell cannot be underestimated; about 75 to 95% of our sensory perception in terms of tasting gin depends on its smell.

It was Chrissie and Simon’s mission to bring out the best aroma in their gins and they are convinced that Persie is “on the nose”.

After finding the gins that people liked most were three styles – fruity, salty and sweet – in 2016, they launched three gins: Zesty Citrus, Herby & Aromatic and Sweet & Nutty Old Tom.

A fantastic range of Persie gins.

All Persie Gin is made in a custom-made 230-liter copper pot, always created by international specialists in Müller distillation units, based in the Black Forest in Germany. It is the first of its kind in Scotland.

“A lot of people go to Germany for artisanal distillation because they make the best gin kits out there,” says Chrissie.

“We call our only” still Phil “,” she says with a laugh, pointing to the sparkling and impressive distillery behind a glass screen.

Each gin uses chosento plants evoking an emotional and comforting scent: sharp citrus for fruity gin; fresh herbs for tasty gin; and almonds and vanilla pods for the sweet gin.

Zesty Citrus gin takes the longest to make, with over 400 fresh limes and oranges used.

After distillation, each gin rests in steel tanks for at least a week, before being reduced to the bottling force.

Persie Herbal & Aromatic and Nutty Old Tom are ready to bottle in a few days, but Zesty Citrus is left to stand for another three weeks.

Nellie, left, and Sissie with bottles of Spaniel Gin and Labrador Gin.

There is a lot of talk these days about provenance, but Chrissie says sustainability is just as important as it is difficult to source certain ingredients locally. “Juniper crops in Scotland are not abundant, so at the moment we are using juniper grown in Macedonia,” she says.

“However, we hope to work with a local Christmas tree farm to grow our own juniper soon.

“We employ five full-time employees, including our loyal distiller TC (Tim Cain), so we are doing our part to support the local economy.”

As the owner of a black Labrador, I’m dying to learn more about dog-themed gins.

For each bottle sold, Persie donates £ 1 to the Perth Abandoned Dogs Society (PADS).

“As dog lovers, we wanted to do something to support our local dog rescue center,” says Chrissie.

“The dogs we have chosen are all comparable breeds and the ones we, our family and our friends have.

“The Labrador Gin is fluffy, traditional and of equal character – the perfect pleasure for people. It is fresh and playful in advance, then soft and warm once it has settled in. The plants used are juniper, cardamom and coriander.

“Spaniel Gin is lively and spicy, but very sweet. We used mace, cinnamon and black pepper to give this gin great warmth and intensity, with a soft and silky coating. Our expression of dachshund is a lime gin liqueur – the perfect balance between sweet and lively. “

I am fortunate to meet two of the dogs that inspired the gins, Sissie the Labrador and Nellie the Cocker Spaniel. Friendly, curious and magnificent, they are brilliant brand ambassadors!

Distill T.C. at work with “Phil The Still” at the Persie distillery.

A great way to discover the diversity of Persie gins is to book a tasting session. You can try the six expressions and discover the history of the company. You can book a full visit or take a little taste test.

It’s an exciting time for the Persie distillery and later in 2020, Simon and Chrissie plan to make barrels for whiskey, and they plan to get into the world of vodkas. I’m going to drink this!

For more details, see persiedistillery.com

