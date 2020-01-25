advertisement

A Perthshire family farm – named Agriscot Scottish Sheep Farm of the Year in 2018 – produces award-winning Scottish lamb. Gayle Ritchie meets Neil and Debbie McGowan in Incheoch near Alyth…

Ask farmer Neil McGowan to explain why the lamb produced on his farm tastes so divine and he doesn’t hesitate to answer.

“It tastes sweet and subtle,” Neil muses over coffee on his comfortable farm. “It’s not strong – it’s beautiful.”

advertisement

This is probably because all the lambs and sheep raised in Incheoch, a 485 hectare farm at the foot of Glenisla, are of superior quality, thanks to a combination of diet, environment and the fact that Neil and his wife have acquired decades of experience between them.

They raise Lleyn sheep and dedicate themselves to improving the genetics of their flock.

“We are really proud of the lambs leaving here,” said Neil. “We can trace the breeding for over 40 years and they are truly fantastic sheep.”

© Kim Cessford

Neil and Debbie McGowan at Incheoch Farm.

While Neil’s parents, Finlay and Judy, are still very active on the farm, his sister Clare and their two teenagers are also very active.

Neil and his wife Debbie, having met in college, married in 2000 and first cultivated near Kirkmichael then in the borders before going to Glenisla.

The basis of their sheep activity is the production of quality lambs, but they also sell Lleyn and Texel rams fed on grass.

In total there are 1,100 Lleyn breeding ewes and 100 Texels.

“We love the Lleyns because they are little sheep that are fairly easy to care for,” says Neil.

“Mothers are very maternal and prolific; they tend to have two lambs at a time. If you get the right nutrition, you can get lots of lambs not only in the spring but also in the summer. Everything was born and fattened here before being sent. “

© Kim Cessford

Incheoch Farm.

© Kim Cessford

Incheoch’s sheep live all year round.

The lambs of choice are sold to Woodhead Bros in Turriff for processing, but the McGowans also work with a local abattoir and butcher and sell 30 to 40 of their lambs directly to the public each year in custom packaging.

Minick artisan butchers also make sausages and other cuts of meat for the McGowans, selling them as the Incheoch lamb.

As Neil and Debbie head out to feed the sheep, the fluffy creatures trot along, full of curiosity and, of course, watching the feeding buckets.

I am surprised when the couple reveals that they can distinguish the sheep and even have names for some of them.

It’s adorable that a sheep, blind in one eye, happily wanders around, and the McGowans say they have a soft spot for her.

I find this tenderness difficult to reconcile with the fact that the sheep are finally killed and eaten – but it is probably me a little naive.

“They’re not just a commodity,” insists Neil. “They are part of who we are. We love sheep but we are realistic about what’s going on. “

Indeed, he admits that he knows a “tasty lamb” when he sees one!

“I have an eye!”, He says laughing. “And when you handle the lamb, you feel its condition.”

© Kim Cessford

Neil and Debbie McGowan with their prestigious award.

Sheep live as natural a life as possible, with minimal human intervention. They live year-round, enjoying pastures rich in shamrocks in summer and fall, and roots like kale and turnips in winter, as well as mineral supplements.

“We let them do it; there is much less supervision, ”says Neil. “The sheep have adapted to take care of themselves. It’s a low stress philosophy! “

Winning the prestigious title of Sheep Farm of the Year in 2018 was a huge honor.

The objective of this award – managed by AgriScot and Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and sponsored by Thorntons Solicitors – is to highlight excellence in sheep production in Scotland and to raise the profile of the dedication of Scottish sheep farmers who produce Scotch Lamb IGP.

In a nutshell, Scotch Lamb IGP, which stands for Protected Geographical Indication, comes from specific animals from selected Scottish farms, adopting best practices that include animal welfare and natural production methods.

So when you see the Scotch Lamb PGI logo, you can be sure that the lamb was born, raised and processed in Scotland and had a good life.

“We have faced stiff competition for the price and it is a great recognition of the effort that everyone involved at Incheoch is putting into what all Scottish sheep farmers are trying to do – produce a great, sensitive product well-being and the environment, in a business that offers an attractive lifestyle for the next generation, ”says Neil.

“The judges examined the quality of the breeding, the welfare, the methods and technologies of production and recognized the good deals.

“Here in Incheoch, and in the world of sheep farming, we rely on the rest of the production chain to work – that’s why being a Scotch-backed farm producing Scotch Lamb IGP is really helpful.”

© Kim Cessford

Neil picks up his sheep.

The award helped attract vacationers, after reading the award, to stay in rental cottages in Incheoch, so the rewards have been far-reaching. When it comes to eating lamb, the McGowans are very open-minded.

“You don’t always have to have roast lamb!” “It’s quick and easy to make lamb skewers and in fact, there are a lot of recipes you can make in less than 30 minutes. It’s about getting out of the mindset that lamb is just for them Sunday roasts, but perceptions seem to be changing.

“It is a very versatile meat. The lamb steaks are very well cut and super sautéed for tacos. The meatballs are fantastic.

“People don’t eat a lot of lamb in Scotland, but it’s available everywhere, in supermarkets and butchers, and it’s not that expensive.

“If you don’t know what to do with the lamb, ask a butcher for advice or visit scotch kitchen.com.

© Kim Cessford

Farming in Incheoch gives great joy to Neil and Debbie.

What is the best thing about raising sheep, I ask?

Neil believes that she sees a sheep who has entered a pretty corner sheltered by a field and who is happily snooping and suckling her newborn lambs.

“They make a nice little sound – that’s why I’m doing this job! It’s the promise of a new generation in front of you. It gives you a wonderful feeling.”

advertisement