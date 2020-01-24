advertisement

As the only person to have climbed the tallest mountain on all continents and solo bikes worldwide, Geordie Stewart believes he grew up in Scotland preparing him for the challenge. Gayle Ritchie learns more…

An icy and wet drainage tunnel for a room. Doesn’t sound fun, does it?

But that’s exactly where Geordie Stewart found himself sleeping, or at least trying, when he ventured into the volatile Chinese border region of Xinjiang during his epic solo round the world tour.

“I spent several nights there sleeping under highway bridges,” recalls the thirty-something.

“Politically, Xinjiang is a very controversial and controversial region of the world.

“The highways had barbed wire on each side to keep me from leaving the road and not being found, so the only option for sleeping was in the drainage tunnels below.”

Fortunately, Geordie, a former student of the University of St Andrews and a former military officer who spent his childhood exploring Scotland’s wilderness, is made of tougher things.

Aged 22, he conquered the seven peaks of the world – climbing the highest peaks on every continent, including Mount Everest – becoming the youngest Briton to do so.

After earning a degree in history and theology in 2013, Geordie, who grew up as an idolatrous adventurer, Bear Grylls, spent five years as an officer in the military.

On the day of his departure, in August 2018 – after saving every penny he could get his hands on – he embarked on his solo world cycle.

It was a grueling journey that lasted 430 days, saw it cross 24 countries and four continents and pedal 22,500 miles.

Geordie cycling in the Great Basin desert in the UK.

Siberia in winter.

Living on less than £ 10 a day, Geordie spent more than 200 nights in wilderness camping and suffered temperatures ranging from a chatter of teeth -40 ° C across Siberia to 44 ° C in the United States.

Wild animals were a real concern in some places, especially in Kazakhstan, so Geordie armed himself with a wolf animal – a bicycle light with a sharp noise to warn creatures – and a knife.

“Despite the story that a brave fist fight would have brought me, I never had the displeasure of using my wolf alarm or my knife angrily,” he says.

“The alarm, however, offered an effective deterrent to barking dogs.”

Highlights of the trip included the trip through the lonely and beautiful steppes of Kazakhstan, “hilarious and random” evenings with cowboys in the United States and ranch workers in the Australian Outback, and meeting an old friend in Laos.

Drainage tunnels in Xinjiang, China – Geordie bed for the night.

His experience in Xinjiang turned out to be the worst part of his trip. Not only was he forced to suffer nights in depressing “accommodation”, if you can call it a drainage tunnel accommodation, but he found that the country was massively restricting his freedom.

“I found it difficult to accept politically what was going on around me,” rejoices Geordie.

“Being arrested up to 10 times a day for passport checks, as well as confiscation of my phone and passport, fingerprint scans and interviews with the police rather drained my spirits.

“I found what was going on in Xinjiang appalling politically and socially because more than a million people are imprisoned for their religious beliefs.”

After taking up the challenge and returning to the UK in October, Geordie worked on writing a book about his exploits, which is expected to be published later this year.

SEVEN SUMMITS

Since her adolescence, Geordie dreamed of climbing the highest mountain on each of the seven continents of the world.

Aged 18, he became one of the youngest Britons to reach Aconcagua, the highest mountain in South America. He then attempted a solo ascent of Mount Kilimanjaro in May 2008 and reached the summit at his 19th birthday.

Hi attempted to climb Everest in 2010 but was forced to turn around 150 meters from the summit, after being severely delayed in the ascent after helping a Sherpa and two teammates who suffered from severe illness. ‘altitude.

His failed attempt came just days later, and his traveling companion and Scot Scot Kinloch had perished on his abominable slopes.

The 28-year-old IT specialist fell ill and died shortly after reaching the top.

“I got to know Peter at base camp and so hearing about his death, in circumstances which could have been very similar to mine, was horrible.

“When he decided to go to the top, I turned around. It was a difficult decision for me, but it probably saved my life. “

Geordie explains that the tragedy was an example of the “fine margins” of high altitude climbing.

“Every climber, every time he goes into the mountains, has to weigh what lies ahead and rationalize his own decision in his own way.

“Death and the great climbing expeditions are intimately linked forever. It is part of human nature to oppose nature and try to survive. However, nature is cruel and unforgiving.”

Geordie’s makeshift campsite in the Australian Outback.

Geordie took a year at university and embarked on his Seven Summits challenge the following year.

This time, he reached the top of Everest, but was faced with the painful ordeal of having to pass the body of his friend – and other bodies.

He had been warned that Peter would be lying there, but when he found him, he was shocked.

“When you see a body you don’t know, you can take human emotion out of it slightly.

“But when you see someone you know, like me, it’s more difficult to manage. I even knew that Peter supported Inverness Caley Thistle. “

After conquering Everest in May 2011, Geordie returned home to graduate from the University of St Andrews, then served as an army officer for five years with the Light Dragoons.

While filming a documentary, The Ultimate Climb, for the Discovery Channel which aired in 2012, a book he had written about his incredible exploits – In Search of Sisu – was released in 2018.

The expedition and his book were approved by two of his heroes – Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Bear Grylls.

Sir Ranulph described it as: “Powerful writing and compelling … a must read for anyone interested in adventure”, while Bear said that the book “touches on key elements of human psychology, overcoming adversity and difficult decision-making in an intensely personal journey. “

What does Sisu mean, I ask? Geordie laughs. “It’s one of those wonderful Scandinavian words that can’t be directly translated into English,” says. “He is deeply rooted in Finnish culture and the national psyche from an early age. This roughly translates into grain, determination, courage and resilience. “

While the trip opened Geordie’s eyes to the immense generosity and kindness of strangers, it also helped him cope with an eating disorder.

“It helped put my bulimia in perspective,” he recalls.

“In an extreme environment, your own survival and that of your teammates must come first.

“I have no more bulimia but, just as an alcoholic would never say he was completely cured, you cannot be complacent.”

Cycling through Xinjiang, China.

Geordie Stewart on his epic around the world cycle. Here he checks the views in Transfagarasan, Romania.

HARD SCOTT

Born in London in 1989, Geordie spent much of his childhood and even of his studies in Scotland, where his father had grown up.

He fell in love with the Highlands, where he climbed the highest peaks and explored the vast wilderness, as well as in Banffshire, Fife and Edinburgh.

Indeed, Geordie attributes to Scotland and its rugged landscape to have taught him his craft and to have hardened it for his expeditions.

“Dad grew up in Banffshire and now lives in Edinburgh, so Scotland is part of our family,” he says.

“I spent a lot of time exploring and walking in the Highlands and I guess, in many ways, my love of the outdoors was inspired by the first adventures in wet and wild Scottish weather.

“I was certainly a very active child. I spent many hours climbing tall trees, perching as close to the top as possible, watching people and the world go by, then figuring out how I was going to descend. “

Geordie climbing in the Scottish Highlands.

Climbing in St Andrews!

During his studies at St Andrews, he regularly climbed in the Highlands, especially around Ben Nevis, as well as in the Trossachs or Cairngorms to train for his challenge of the Seven Summits.

“The unpredictable weather and terrain provided mental and physical preparation ideal for future challenges,” he says.

He also spent “a great deal” of time exploring St Andrews and Fife on foot, by car and by bicycle.

“I even trained for my Alaska expedition – a self-contained sleigh expedition with a small team – buying a small wooden sledge and dragging friends up and down in West Sands!”, He reveals.

“It was a unique show for the locals, but it helped get the job done.

“I also attribute a large part of my training at Everest to free hacking around the golf courses on the St Andrews links. People laughed at the time. “

Golf at St Andrews.

Run along St Andrews Beach!

Currently living in London but making regular trips to Scotland, Geordie is currently working on a second book.

Are there other expeditions planned for the future, I ask?

“That remains to be confirmed!”, He says. “Right now, I’m happily catching up with my friends and family. And for me, the best way to think about what really mattered during my trip was to write a book about it.

“I have gained a lot in terms of resilience, resourcefulness and adaptability. My understanding of the world in terms of other cultures and religions has improved considerably, but also my empathy with the way others live.

“It is easy to describe a trip in terms of beautiful photos and places visited, but it is the people who change your point of view.

“These are conversations with people from different backgrounds and religions that open your eyes to the world and force you to think about your own country.

“I was constantly amazed and humbled by the efforts people around the world were making to help me. I have been enormously inspired by the generosity of strangers and I will always be grateful for their kindness. “

Geordie in Yellowstone National Park, USA.

Info

Geordie’s book, In Search of Sisu, is available on Amazon. www.geordiestewart.co.uk

