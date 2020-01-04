advertisement

The authorities fear that the Corryong brush fire that crossed the Victoria border could fuse with the fires burning in New South Wales and trigger a mega-fire.

Victoria is battling numerous emergency situations after the crews battled some of the toughest conditions of the bushfire season on Saturday.

The fires were so massive that they caused thunderstorms.

Over 900,000 hectares of land have been burned across the state and at least 120 homes have been lost.

The number of missing people has been reduced to six.

“Although we are very concerned about security, the number of people who became known – we were able to find them – is very positive,” said Victor Andrew Prime Minister Daniel Andrews.

“We will continue to seek the six missing people.”

Victoria is in disaster.

Picture: News Corp Australia

