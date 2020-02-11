advertisement

KABUL – A suicide bomber struck the Afghan capital in Kabul on Tuesday, with feared casualties, the interior ministry said, though no militant group immediately claimed responsibility.

The blast occurred at the entrance of a government-run defense university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, the ministry added, but did not provide details of possible casualties.

Recent weeks have led to frequent attacks on US police and security forces in Afghanistan, even as the United States and Taliban Islamic militants pursue talks to conclude a peace pact.

Six people were killed and at least a dozen injured last year in a similar suicide bombing of Taliban outside academia, modeled after European war colleges to train Afghan cadets to become officers. (Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Writing by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam; Editing by Rupam Jain and Clarence Fernandez)

