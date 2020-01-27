advertisement

Actor Brian Cox met his match after stumbling upon his equally famous namesake.

Scientist Brian Cox posted a photo to his Twitter account after meeting the Dundee-born film star who shares the same name.

The Oldham-born physicist – who played on a number of popular educational television shows about the universe – joked that there was “an anomaly in the space-time continuum” after meeting the star of the estate.

There is an anomaly in the space-time continuum…. pic.twitter.com/H81uIblqkI

– Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) January 26, 2020

In what may have been a reference to the film Back to the Future, Part II, Professor Cox then joked that he was “worried” that the couple’s meeting would have created an alternative timeline and put their lives on the line. entirely new courses.

I worry about the consequences on the chronology….

– Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) January 27, 2020

In the film series, antagonist Biff Tannen meddling in time travel has created an alternative future reality that Marty McFly and Doc Brown have been forced to correct.

Responding to the Tweet, astronomer Phil Plait wrote: “Just a little problem in the matrix. I am sure the software will catch up. “

Other Twitter users have used gifs and memes to shed light on the meeting of two Brian Coxes.

Two cannot occupy the same time slot!

You now need a third… pic.twitter.com/u8D1uch1ZN

– Jeremy Lash (@jezlash) January 27, 2020

Here is another pair. pic.twitter.com/dNzMsqn4Rr

– Jimbo Loony (@JimboLoony) January 26, 2020

pic.twitter.com/W0pLQaJOOd

– Harry Mahon (@ HarryMahon26) January 26, 2020

It comes just weeks after Dundonian Brian Cox, 73, won the Best Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the hit HBO series at the Golden Globes.

Speaking to the Golden Globes after winning the gong, Cox said, “I just didn’t think it would happen to me, so I’m a little shocked.

“Well, I never thought I would get there. I thought my expiration date had come some time ago.

“I’m doing pretty well, I can’t complain, but a role like Logan Roy only appears once in a generation, once in life and when you get a gift like that, you’re going to ‘wow’ .

“It’s a bit of a summit. I can’t ask for more than that. “

“What a story!” As Dundonian actor Brian Cox reaches “peak” in career with Golden Globe estate win

The actor, who previously played Hannibal Lector in Michael Mann’s Manhunter, also recently surpassed the Courier’s Impact 100 list.

