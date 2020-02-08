advertisement

An adviser said that a photography company that takes pictures of newborn babies in maternity hospitals “targets vulnerable women”.

LeicestershireLive reports that Councilor Melissa March said that the hospital trust contract with photography company Bounty and the fact that the money is changing hands make her very uncomfortable.

advertisement

Speaking at a Leicester City Council health review meeting, Ms. March said, “If we were another type of surgery or recovery room and photographers who came to take pictures of you and of your child and that the hospital was receiving remuneration for this, it would only feel deeply intrusive.

“Some of the women, and even when I have been in these rooms for the past few years, this is the most vulnerable you can feel, I couldn’t get out of bed, I was not alone in doing this.

“Besides, sometimes you’ve been awake for five days straight, you don’t know what to do with this little human you just had and then someone comes in to take pictures.”

Elaine Broughton, head of midwifery and nursing at Leicester hospitals, intervened and said, “But they don’t take pictures unless you allow them to.”

Ms. March replied, “Yeah, and of course I didn’t, but they are quite arrogant, behind the curtains and everything. That’s right, if we compare it to any other post-surgical environment, you can see how it would affect women, especially vulnerable new mothers. “

Mark Wightman, strategic director of the Leicester hospitals, said he “could not conceive of the idea that the contract was worth anything significant for confidence in monetary terms” and added that the hospitals would be ready to do a job to find out what mothers feel about Bounty on his pupils.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

It was explained that fees are paid for each bag distributed and that a percentage of the profits from the sale of photographs is also paid to the trust. Both contracts are reviewed periodically.

When LeicestershireLive asked what the trust was earning from its Bounty deal, a spokesperson said it received £ 5,647 in the first six months of 2019 on the Royal Infirmary and General Hospital websites.

Should the hospital take advantage of the opportunity for photographers to access maternity hospitals?

Councilor Teresa Aldred had a different view of the service and said at the meeting, “I had to deal with Bounty myself recently when my daughter gave birth to my grandchild.

“I understand Councilor March’s concerns, but from my experience as a grandmother, Bounty has been extremely good in the hospital. My daughter is a 17 year old young mother, she was quite vulnerable but they did not intervene, they came and asked if they could take pictures of the baby, said they would come back when the baby was ready.

“In my recent personal experience and even over the years with my children, I have found their staff to be very respectful.”

Elaine Broughton said: “Bonus packs are distributed free to pregnant women across the UK to help provide free information and samples which include diapers, wipes and toiletries for moms.

“Bounty contributes a little to our confidence in the distribution of the packs we use to replace the equipment in the rooms. We review the partnership every two years. “

Bounty was invited to comment.

.

advertisement