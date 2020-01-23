advertisement

It started with a slight cough. He belched constantly and complained of breathlessness.

Family members thought it wasn’t a big deal. The doctor said he appeared to have heart problems and suggested that he stay in the hospital. He appeared to be healthy except for a minor infection in one lung area.

Two weeks later he was dead, both lungs infected and organ failure. His doctors at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital found the cause of death to be “unknown pneumonia.”

It took days for Chinese health authorities to identify the cause of the new viral pneumonia as 2019-nCoV, a coronavirus that first appeared in Wuhan, his hometown, in December.

At the time of going to press, the virus has since infected over 540 people in China and around the world, with cases confirmed in South Korea, Macau, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.

It is still far from clear about the virus that has raised fear worldwide and is clouding the upcoming New Year celebrations, an important traditional holiday when millions of Chinese travel to their hometowns or go on vacation abroad. Experts say the mass movement of people could accelerate the spread of the disease.

The virus has already spread to 17 provinces and regions in the country.

For the man’s family, his death is far from the end of their worries. Five of his relatives are ill: one is saved in need in a Wuhan hospital; His niece and nephew-in-law also suffer from pneumonia, but were rejected by the doctors. Two others also have symptoms of pneumonia. If you buy a dose of medicine, you will have to wait for hours.

His sister, who is currently in Norway, told the Epoch Times that she was “silenced” by the Chinese authorities and could not tell anything about his death. Fearing anonymity, she asked for anonymity.

“My tears are dry now,” she said.

She said that if her niece and nephew are not treated soon, she will ask her family in China to protest the authorities on the street.

“We are nobody without resources, but we also have to survive.”

Security personnel checks the temperature of passengers at the Yangtze Yard shipyard in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China on January 22, 2020. (Getty Images)

Characteristics of the virus

Health experts have compared Wuhan virus to SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome), all of which belong to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses.

Some suspect that the new disease originated from bats that also transmitted the first SARS and MERS pathogens. The question remains, however, to what extent the new corona virus has changed from its original form.

Corona viruses are known for their adaptability and can change very quickly, says Michael Lai, molecular biologist at the Taiwan Academia Sinica Institute.

“The virus can spread more easily between people,” which could make it more contagious, Lai said. “A patient’s virus will continue to develop … it can easily stay in the community for a very long time,” he said, calling on the Chinese authorities to learn from the experience with SARS.

Due to the initial cover-up by the Chinese regime, SARS spread from China to more than a dozen countries between 2002 and 2003, killing almost 800 people and infecting more than 8,000.

Ih-Jen Su, head of the Taiwanese government response team for the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003, said with recent dozens of new cases daily, “I’m afraid the disease will spread faster and faster than SARS. “Su is also a medical examiner at the National Health Research Institute in Taiwan.

The outbreak occurred in China in November 2002 and spread to Hong Kong and Taiwan in March 2003.

A woman wears a mask while riding an electric bike on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Getty Images)

Fears are spreading

A woman from Wuhan, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that she always wore masks when she went out.

“I can only avoid places with a lot of people. I don’t know much else (what to do), ”she told The Epoch Times.

Another Wuhaner named Pan said he didn’t dare criticize the government because he was afraid of getting into trouble.

“Hospitals are doing well now – a lot of people are queuing up to see the doctor,” he told the Epoch Times. “Wuhan has become famous.”

As a sign of the seriousness of the outbreak, Wuhan officials announced on January 22 that they would quarantine the city and close public transportation, including the subway, ferries, and airports, to prevent the disease from spreading further.

A nurse at Wuhan Xiehe Hospital said that the staff should not resign or leave the city. Another nurse in her department had already gotten sick, she said.

According to the Chinese authorities, more than a dozen healthcare professionals are infected in a hospital alone.

Laurie Garrett, a health scientist and former journalist who received the Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the 1995 Ebola outbreak, suggested that intensive respiratory care could expose health workers to the dangerous virus if their entire body, including the virus, did not hair and eyes are completely covered.

Based on her previous experience of the 2002 SARS outbreak, Garrett said that inadequate safeguards could result in infected workers being exposed to the virus through contact with other patients.

“It would have been much easier to control the first week of January,” she said, “but there was still a lot of rejection and a lot of hope that this was trivial – that it was only a handful of people who did it.” hang out at an animal market, which you think is crazy, ”she said.

Frank Fang contributed to this report.

Frank Fang contributed to this report.

